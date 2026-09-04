Thrissur: Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar on Thursday clarified his controversial remarks on women, saying he and those associated with his group were not people who believed women should be confined.

Speaking at a programme in Thrissur, Kanthapuram said it was incorrect to claim that women were being given a secondary position.

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“It is not correct to say that women have been given second place. We are not people who say women should be buried. Everyone should understand this,” he said.

Kanthapuram said several institutions, including madrassas and schools exclusively for girls, had been established to provide education to women.

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He said women were being given educational opportunities and that such institutions were also taking care of orphaned girls.

The clarification comes days after Kanthapuram’s remarks that women should remain confined to their homes drew widespread criticism. Chief Minister V D Satheesan had criticised the statement, saying such a 19th-century outlook had no place in progressive Kerala.

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Satheesan’s remarks, in turn, drew a sharp response from organisations associated with the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram. The organisations had demanded an apology from the Chief Minister.