Kozhikode: Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar has called on his followers to remain restrained and avoid being drawn into controversies, amid the ongoing debate over his recent remarks on women's participation in public life.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kanthapuram said discussions should become healthy platforms for objectively evaluating ideas and learning new things. However, he warned against attempts to deliberately turn spiritual discussions into controversies and divisions.

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“Such vested interests must be identified accurately. We must approach with utmost vigilance attempts to derail the pursuit of knowledge and create divisions in society,” he said.

Kanthapuram also urged his followers not to succumb to provocation and to respond to such situations with maturity and wisdom rather than emotion.

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“Sunni believers have a tradition of confronting every evil with goodness alone. Without deviating from our fundamental objectives, we must move forward with discipline and restraint,” he said, concluding the post with a prayer for divine guidance.

The social media post comes amid a controversy triggered by Kanthapuram's remarks at an Islamic conference in Kochi last Sunday.

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Referring to women's participation in public programmes, including recent Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, he had said that bringing women onto public platforms and allowing them to mingle with men would lead to serious consequences. He had also cited his interpretation of the Quran to argue that women should remain within their homes.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan. At a post-Cabinet press conference on Wednesday, Satheesan said neither the government nor the Congress supported the view and described it as unsuitable for “progressive Kerala” and a view that belonged to the 19th century rather than the 21st. He said women should participate actively in all spheres of life and remain part of mainstream society.