Thiruvananthapuram Venniyoor Malankara Syrian Catholic Church: Celebration of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Mother and observance of the Eight-Day Fast. Holy Mass at 6:00 pm. PMG Science and Technology Museum Seminar Hall: Human Rights Commission Seminar with Justice S Muralidhar at

Thiruvananthapuram Venniyoor Malankara Syrian Catholic Church: Celebration of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Mother and observance of the Eight-Day Fast. Holy Mass at 6:00 pm. PMG Science and Technology Museum Seminar Hall: Human Rights Commission Seminar with Justice S Muralidhar at

Thiruvananthapuram Venniyoor Malankara Syrian Catholic Church: Celebration of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Mother and observance of the Eight-Day Fast. Holy Mass at 6:00 pm. PMG Science and Technology Museum Seminar Hall: Human Rights Commission Seminar with Justice S Muralidhar at