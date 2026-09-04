Kochi: The third edition of Manorama Hortus, a festival that brings together contemporary art, literature, ideas and culture, will be held at Subhash Park in Ernakulam from December 3 to 6.

The four-day festival, which explores emerging global trends in art, literature and contemporary life, will feature discussions, debates and cultural and entertainment programmes covering a wide range of subjects.

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This year’s Hortus carries the theme ‘Life up close’, highlighting the need to engage closely with the complexities and realities of the contemporary world. Experts and personalities from diverse fields, from India and abroad, are expected to take part in the festival.

The first edition of Hortus was held in Kozhikode. Subhash Park in Kochi hosted the festival last year as well, making it the venue for the third edition too.

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The logo of this year’s Hortus was unveiled at a function attended by prominent figures from the cultural and social spheres.

Santa Monica Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd. is the presenting sponsor of Hortus, while Jain Deemed-to-be University, Kochi, is the powered-by sponsor.