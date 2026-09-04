Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of gold from the doorframes at Sabarimala is expected to file its final report before the jurisdictional court by September 25. The Kerala High Court has also directed the SIT to complete the Dwarapalaka case expeditiously.

The court was informed that the investigation into the doorframe case is almost complete. SIT chief Sasidharan, IPS, told the court that the remaining formalities would be completed and the final report filed by September 25. The stripping salt and cleaning salt used in the work have been sent to the National Metallurgical Laboratory for examination, with the results expected within two weeks.

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The High Court was hearing a suo motu case concerning the alleged heist and plundering of gold from the doorframes and gold-clad Dwarapalaka panels placed on either side of the Sreekovil at Sabarimala.

The Investigating Officer also submitted that the investigation into the Dwarapalaka case was progressing and could be concluded without further delay.

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The Division Bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar found that the investigation had progressed substantially and that the remaining steps should be completed expeditiously to bring the matter to its logical conclusion.

The court accordingly directed the SIT to expedite the remaining steps in the Dwarapalaka case, complete the investigation at the earliest and lay the final report before the jurisdictional court without further delay. In the doorframe case, the final report shall be filed before the jurisdictional court on or before September 25. The case will next be considered on October 7.

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Meanwhile, the Kollam Vigilance Court on Thursday granted bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth, who was arrested in connection with the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka panels at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. Judge Mohit C S granted bail after considering Prasanth's medical condition.

The case relates to the removal of the gold-clad Dwarapalaka panels from Sabarimala and their transfer to Smart Creations in Chennai in 2019 under the pretext of repair work. The SIT has alleged that the original gold layers were removed and replaced with thin electroplating, resulting in suspected gold loss.