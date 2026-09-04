A festive morning turned into a nightmare for a family in Sasthamcotta, Kollam, when what initially appeared to be a minor depression in their courtyard was revealed to be a deep, gaping sinkhole. The startling discovery, which occurred on the festive morning of Uthradam, has left the household deeply concerned about the structural integrity of their residence.

An unsettling discovery on festive eve

The incident took place at the home of Pushpalatha, located near the Plamootil market in Idavanaseri, Mynagappally. While inspecting the premises, family members noticed a small, seemingly harmless opening in the soil near the kitchen courtyard. However, a closer look into the cavity revealed a terrifying sight—a deep, dark cavernous void extending far underground, with exposed tree roots hanging into the empty space.

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Official inspection and safety concerns

Fearing that the sudden ground collapse could compromise the house's foundation, the anxious family immediately alerted local panchayat authorities. Following swift intervention by the Kollam district administration, a team of experts from the Department of Mining and Geology visited the site to conduct a preliminary assessment.

Officials have confirmed that a detailed report will be submitted to the local panchayat soon. This geological report is expected to shed light on the exact cause of the sudden land subsidence—such as soil piping, a phenomenon observed in several parts of Kerala—and clarify whether the building remains safe for habitation.

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Temporary precautions and next steps

In the meantime, as a temporary safety measure to prevent any accidental falls, the family has covered the opening with a large plastic barrel. Seeking a permanent solution, the residents have appealed for comprehensive safety assessments and immediate reinforcement measures to secure their property from further collapse.