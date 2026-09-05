Kerala may face partial power restrictions across the state between 6 pm and midnight on Saturday due to a surge in electricity demand and reduced availability through the power exchange, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said.

Power consumption has increased significantly as temperatures remain relatively high, while rising demand across the country has affected electricity availability through the power exchange, the board said in a statement.

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According to a notification from the Grid Controller of India, a nationwide power shortage of around 12,000 MW has not yet been fully resolved. KSEB also reported an unexpected decline in power availability from central generating stations.

Peak-hour demand in Kerala in recent days has been 500 to 800 MW higher than the levels recorded during September in previous years. With the rains receding, demand is expected to rise by another 500 to 600 MW compared to the previous days, the board said.

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If sufficient power is not available through the exchange and grid frequency drops, Kerala may need partial power restrictions between 6 pm and midnight on Saturday, KSEB added.