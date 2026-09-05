Key events in Kerala: Screening of 'Feminichi Fathima', cyber security summit, cultural programmes on Sept 5
The schedule features diverse activities ranging from arts festivals and book discussions to political summits, protests, and sporting tournaments.
The schedule features diverse activities ranging from arts festivals and book discussions to political summits, protests, and sporting tournaments.
The schedule features diverse activities ranging from arts festivals and book discussions to political summits, protests, and sporting tournaments.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Freedom Fifty Teachers' Day Celebration, 10:00 am
- Press Club: Sahithi Sallapam (Literary Meet) by Senior Citizens Service Council, featuring a Poetry Session and Book Discussion, 1:00 pm
- Chengottukonam Sree Narayana Public School: CBSE South Zone Sahodaya Arts Festival, 10:00 am
- Thiruvananthapuram YMCA Hall: Onam Celebration by Kottarakkara St. Gregorios College Alumni Association Thiruvananthapuram Chapter, 10:00 am
- Vazhuthacaud Cotton Hill School: Scrabble Competition by Kerala Scrabble Club, 9:00 am
- Thycaud P N Panicker Knowledge Hall: Poetic Debate on 'Weekly Thoughts' as part of P N Panicker Foundation's Weekly Gathering, 4:30 pm
- Kesavadasapuram Neighbour Gallery: Flower Show and Group Exhibition, 11:00 am
- Palayam LMS Compound: Christian Book Fair, 10:00 am
- Nandavanam N Krishnapillai Foundation Hall: Poetry Meet organised by Paridhi, 3:00 pm
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Employees Hall: Inauguration of Bank Employees and Retirees Cultural Association's 'Adarav 2026' (Felicitation event), Posthumous Presentation of A.V. Sreekumar Award to Dijo Kappan, and Release of the Play 'The Judgment'. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to inaugurate. 3:00 pm.
- Municipal Council Hall: Felicitation for educational institutions that achieved 100% pass in SSLC and Plus Two exams, and students who secured A+ in all subjects. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to preside. 4:00 pm.
- Lourdes Forane Church: Observance of Eight-Day Lent. Rosary, Biblical Message, Holy Mass by Fr. Cyril Kalarickal. 4:30 pm.
- YMCA A.V. George Hall: Abraham Itticheria Commemoration, 5:00 pm.
- Kumaranalloor Sevathi Museum and Indological Research Institute Hall: Inauguration of a One-Day National Conclave by Prof. P.C. Muralimadhavan, 11:00 am.
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Kochi
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Onam Celebration and Family Gathering by State Bank of India Pensioners and Retirees Association Kerala, 9:30 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Screening of the National Award-winning film 'Feminichi Fathima', organised by Cochin Film Society, 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Kerala Museum: Lecture on the History of the Rupee by Paul Abraham, 4:00 pm.
- TDM Hall: Awareness Class and Discussion on 'Living Will', organised by Chaithram Supporting Centre, 2:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book Release by J.P. Jayaram, 2:00 pm; Musical Concert by Cochin Rhythm Waves, 6:00 pm.
- Thrikkakara Cochin Public School: All-Kerala Inter-School Chess Tournament, organised by Kochi Junior Chamber International, 9:30 am.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Aarkkum Paadam' (Anyone Can Sing) Singing Program, 4:00 pm; Teachers' Day 'Guru Vandanam' (Respect to Teachers), 6:00 pm.
- DCC Auditorium: Commemoration of Former Senior Congress Leader Mercy Ravi, inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, 3:00 pm.
- Hotel Le Meridien: Kerala Cyber Security Summit, inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden, 9:15 am.
- Ernakulam Vanchi Square: Protest Dharna by Aam Aadmi Party District Committee, demanding withdrawal of E-20 petrol, 2:45 pm.
- High Court Junction: Mother Teresa Death Anniversary Observance, organised by Missionaries of Charity, 5:00 pm.
- IMA Hall: National Conference on Cornea and Eye Banking by Eye Bank Association of India, Inauguration 5:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- DCC Leader K Karunakaran Mandiram: K Veerankutty Commemoration. Inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan, 8:30 am.
- Mananchira Ansari Park: Inauguration of 'Paristhithikam' (Environmental initiative) as part of the Government's 100-Day Program, by Mayor O Sadasivan, 9:30 am.
- Nalanda Auditorium: State Convention and Sargolsavam (Creative Festival) organised by Malayalam Art and Literary Forum, 10:00 am.
- Aspen Courtyard: WEN Carnival 2026 – 'Parudeesa' (Paradise) organised by Women Entrepreneurs Network Calicut Chapter, 10:00 am.
- Rarichan Road Sreelakam: Logo Release of the Literary Camp organised by People's Review Publication, by Poet P.P. Sreedharanunni, 10:00 am.
- MAS Memorial Golden Jubilee Hall: Teachers' Day Celebration, State Teachers' Award Distribution, Award Presentation. Inaugurated by Minister N. Shamsudheen, 10:30 am.
- Capcon City: Mega Convocation organised by Eduthaleem International Education, 10:30 am.
- Silverhills HSS School: South India Inter-School Basketball Tournament Semi-final, 12:00 pm.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- Malayala Manorama Nadakkavu Office Hall: Manorama Nallapaadam World Cup Football Album Award Presentation by Novelist S.P. Sarath, 2:00 pm.
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: INL Political Summit Discussion Conference. Featuring Former Minister P. Rajeev. 2:00 pm.
- Near Medical College INHANS: Inauguration of Kerala University of Health Sciences' School of Family Health Studies Building by Minister K Muraleedharan, 3:00 pm.
- Alakapuri Auditorium: Presentation of Malappuram P Moosa Award to K Ajitha by Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 4:00 pm.
- Nalanda Auditorium: P P Ummerkoya Commemoration and Award Presentation to Mullappally Ramachandran, organised by P.P. Ummerkoya Foundation, with Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 4:30 pm.
- Sarovaram Calicut Trade Centre: Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar Annual Discourse and International Milad Conference. Inaugurated by Samastha Kerala Jam'iyyathul Ulama President E. Sulaiman Musliyar, 5:00 pm.
- Kundooparambu Union Library: Felicitation for Dr Sreeja, recipient of the Teachers' Award, organised by East West of Canoly Canal People's Committee. Mayor O Sadasivan will attend. 5:00 pm.
- Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam: Kachadevayani Kathakali (performance) organised by Suryasopanam Cultural Trust, 5:30 pm.
- Sanmarga Darshini Library: Teachers' Day Celebration. Chief Guest: Manoj Thekkedath, Asst. Editor, Malayala Manorama. 5:30 pm.
- Beach Freedom Square: Reception for the Torch Relay of the Police State Athletics and Games Meet, 6:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Salil Chowdhury Night (musical tribute) by Harmony Music Band, 6:00 pm.
- Tiara Tourist Home: 'Vision 2030' organised by Air Eimarah. Inaugurated by Minister P C Vishnunath, 7:00 pm.
- CWRDM Auditorium: Teachers' Gathering and Inauguration of Artificial Intelligence Training Program as part of M A Razak MLA's Master Plan Project. Minister N Shamsudheen will inaugurate. 9:30 am.
- Kunnamangalam Block Panchayat Open Stage: Kunnamangalam Panchayat Prathibholsavam (Talent Festival) 2026, with MP M K Raghavan, 4:00 pm.
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