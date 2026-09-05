Sulthan Bathery: The Augustine brothers, Josukutti Augustine, Anto Augustine and Roji Augustine, the prime accused in the controversial Muttil tree-felling case, appeared before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Saturday.

The three accused appeared in connection with 41 cases registered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police, headed by DySP V V Benny. The SIT registered separate cases, framing separate FIRs against the brothers in connection with the illegal felling and transportation of trees from Muttil. Charge sheets in the cases were submitted before the court earlier.

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The appearance came after the court issued warrants against the Augustine brothers when they or their counsel failed to appear during earlier proceedings in some of the cases. The court also streamlined the schedule for the trial proceedings, fixing dates for the cases to be taken up in the coming days.

According to the charge sheet, 204.635 cubic metres of rosewood, estimated to be worth around ₹8 crore, was felled and removed from various locations in Muttil during November and December 2020 and January 2021. The prosecution alleges that the trees were cut and transported under the cover of a government order that permitted landowners to cut certain trees standing on their properties. The controversial order was subsequently repealed by the government.

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The Muttil tree-felling case, which came to light in 2021, triggered a major political and administrative controversy in Kerala. The alleged illegal felling involved large quantities of valuable rosewood and other trees and prompted investigations by the Forest Department and a police Special Investigation Team.

The investigation resulted in multiple criminal cases, with authorities examining the roles of the Augustine brothers, timber traders and others in the cutting, transportation and disposal of the timber. The probe also focused on the alleged collusion of certain revenue officials in facilitating the felling and transportation of the trees.

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The case relates to the large-scale felling of trees from private holdings in Muttil, with the accused exploiting provisions of the government order to obtain permits for cutting trees. The investigation raised questions about the manner in which the order was interpreted and implemented and the alleged involvement of officials and timber traders.

With the charge sheets already filed, the court's latest proceedings are expected to pave the way for trial of the cases, with the court having fixed schedules for further proceedings.