Kochi: Future wars and industries will have no clear boundaries between the physical and digital realms, making it an urgent necessity for India to achieve sovereign AI capability, said Gaganyaan astronaut and Indian Air Force Air Commodore Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair.

Speaking at the Kerala Cyber Security Summit (KCSS) 2026 in Kochi on Saturday, Nair said the rapid growth of digital technology and artificial intelligence had made it increasingly difficult to distinguish between what is real and what is fake.

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He said security needed to be strengthened in the digital world just as valuables were securely locked away in the past.

“No amount of cybersecurity is ever completely sufficient. True security can only be guaranteed if we develop our own AI technology,” Nair said, underlining the need for the nation to build sovereign AI capabilities.

He said the future demanded a comprehensive national approach to security, with the distinction between physical and digital borders becoming increasingly blurred.

Highlighting India’s scientific achievements and human capital, Nair recalled the country’s Chandrayaan missions and the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023.

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The achievement, which was watched by the world, demonstrated India’s collective technological capabilities, he said. Nair also pointed out that Indians play a decisive role in managing and driving a significant part of the world’s software and hardware.

Drawing a parallel between space and cyberspace, he said that just as space has no borders, developments in the digital and cyber domains affect every citizen.

He called upon people to develop greater awareness of emerging technologies and use them safely and effectively to improve their lives.

The summit, organised by cybersecurity and cloud consulting company F9 Infotech in collaboration with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), also focused on the escalating threats from cyber warfare and financial cybercrime. The summit was inaugurated by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.

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Director General of Police Manoj Abraham warned that modern cyberattacks could cripple nations, bring down critical infrastructure and paralyse military operations without a single bullet being fired.

Abraham said the global cybersecurity sector was facing a shortage of skilled professionals, with 4.8 million jobs remaining unfilled. He also said ransomware victims worldwide had increased by 389 per cent year-on-year, while reported financial losses due to cyber fraud in India stood at ₹19,813 cr in 2025.

He said Kerala’s strong human capital gave the state a unique advantage in addressing the global cybersecurity talent shortage.

F9 Infotech founder Jayakumar Mohanachandran said cybersecurity efforts needed to extend beyond boardrooms to protect businesses and individuals in their everyday digital lives.

“In the last three years, more than ₹56,000 crore has been reported in cyberfraud complaints across India,” he said, adding that India’s cyber-fraud response systems had helped save more than ₹11,000 crore across 32 lakh complaints.

“The question is no longer how do we stop the next cyberattack, but how do we build a digital future that people can trust,” Mohanachandran said.

KSIDC Chairman C Balagopal, Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Dr Saji Gopinath, Data Security Council of India (DSCI) CEO Vinayak Godse etc. were among those who attended the summit.