How smart is K-Smart? That is the question on everyone’s lips in Palakkad after a local panchayat took over two years to respond to a basic waterlogging complaint, only to deliver an explanation that bears no connection to the current reality on the ground.

The initial complaint

It all began on 22 May 2024, when Manohar Iringal, a resident of Narasimhapuram Housing Colony in Pudussery, Palakkad, filed an online complaint through the Kerala government's flagship K-Smart portal. He requested the local body to address a severe waterlogging issue in an adjacent vacant plot near his home. K-Smart was launched with much fanfare to streamline civic services and ensure swift, transparent grievance redressal. However, Manohar's experience has exposed the deep-seated bureaucratic lethargy that continues to plague local self-government institutions.

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A delayed and defunct reply

More than two years after the complaint was logged, on 24 August 2026, Manohar finally received a physical letter from the Pudussery Panchayat Secretary. The letter claimed that the local body had initiated measures to resolve the waterlogging issue under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme as part of pre-monsoon cleaning activities. The secretary further argued that the delay occurred because the landowner refused to let the employment guarantee workers access the plot to carry out the work.

Reality versus red tape

While the official letter dates the response to 24 August 2026, Manohar received the post only a couple of days ago. To make matters worse, the explanation provided by the panchayat is entirely redundant now. Over the last two years, the monsoon has come and gone multiple times. The stagnant water has drained naturally, and new houses have been constructed on the once-disputed plot near the national highway, changing the local geography beyond recognition.

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Panchayat terms it an oversight

Upon receiving the letter, Manohar immediately contacted the Pudussery Panchayat office to seek clarification. Confronted with the sheer absurdity of the two-year delay and the outdated excuse, the panchayat secretary reportedly brushed it off as a clerical error, suggesting that there might have been an oversight in processing and dispatching the reply. This incident has raised serious concerns among residents about the efficacy of digital governance platforms when the grassroots executive machinery remains sluggish and unaccountable.