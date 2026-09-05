Thiruvananthapuram: The Chirayinkeezhu police have registered a case against 15 local Congress workers following a scuffle involving Congress MLA Ramya Haridas at the house of party worker Sajad in Pulimoodu on Friday night.

Haridas has alleged that she was attacked by local Congress leaders, including district panchayat member Sajith Muttambalam and Sajad, the Congress Koonthallur area vice-president. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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“An investigation is underway, and further cases will be registered on Sajad's complaint,” the Chirayinkeezhu police said.

The incident reportedly followed a dispute over the presence of Haridas' staff member Palayam Pradeep at a block panchayat committee meeting earlier on Friday. Local Congress workers had criticised Pradeep's presence, alleging that he had issued directions to certain contractors. Haridas later allegedly posted visuals of Pradeep attending the meeting in a Congress WhatsApp group, following which Sajad questioned his presence in a response message.

However, Haridas said she was invited by Sajad to his house and went there with her associates. She maintained that Pradeep has been part of her staff since she was an MP. “Another person who accompanied me is my driver, and another is staff who was appointed on deputation. It is usual that my staff accompanies me,” she said.

According to Haridas, Sajad had invited her to meet his wife and children and had told her that his house was around 200 metres from Pulimoodu junction. She alleged that Sajith, Adheesh, Binoy and several others later arrived at the house, where Sajith behaved aggressively and threatened her.

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Haridas also linked the incident to a factional dispute within the local Congress unit. She said Congress workers had split into two factions during a recent bank election, with a third panel also entering the contest. Following a complaint, KPCC general secretary Neyyattinkara Sanal asked her to mediate between the factions. She said she met Block Congress president Abhayan and DCC office-bearer Viswanathan Nair, but they remained firm in their positions.

Haridas said she subsequently faced repeated derogatory and defamatory remarks on WhatsApp and social media for nearly two months. She alleged that Sajith and Viswanathan were leading the campaign and said she had brought the matter to the attention of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, Vamanapuram MLA Sudheersha Palode and Thiruvananthapuram Youth Congress president Nemom Shajeer.

“Being a woman party worker, I have been enduring cyber attacks for a long time. I expect necessary action from the party and the police,” she said.

Sajad, however, rejected Haridas' version and alleged that she and her associates came to his premises after confronting him over his WhatsApp post questioning Pradeep's presence at the meeting.

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“It is true that I posted a message in the local Congress WhatsApp group questioning Palayam Pradeep's attendance at the block panchayat committee meeting, asking whether Pradeep was a ‘benami’ of the MLA,” Sajad said.

He alleged that Pradeep was not Haridas' personal staff and claimed there had been widespread criticism that he was controlling the MLA's affairs. Sajad said Haridas and five or six associates first reached his chicken stall around 9 pm and insisted on going to his house.

According to Sajad, Sajith, Binoy and others, who were at Pulimoodu junction, also accompanied them. He alleged that after they reached his house, Pradeep handed his phone to Sajad's daughter and asked her to read the WhatsApp message. When Sajad objected, Haridas allegedly supported Pradeep. Sajad said Sajith then intervened and questioned Pradeep's authority, following which the scuffle broke out.

Sajad also disputed Haridas' claim that she had been invited to his house, and said her personal assistant was another person, Vimal.

Videos of the confrontation have circulated on social media, showing Haridas involved in an altercation with some of those present. She is heard saying, “Leave my hand,” and asking, “Who are you?”

Haridas sustained injuries and was admitted to the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital before filing her complaint. Sajad and his wife have also filed complaints against Haridas and her associates. Sajad said he had sought police protection but that his statement was yet to be recorded.