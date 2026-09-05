Five engineering students from a college in Dindigul were killed on the spot when their car rammed into an illegally parked lorry at Panambikkunnu Centre on National Highway 66 near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur around midnight.

According to residents, three heavy lorries were parked hazardously on the roadside when the tragedy occurred. In the chaotic aftermath of the crash, drivers of two of these lorries reportedly fled the scene with their vehicles. The victims, who were travelling from the Guruvayur side, suffered fatal injuries as their car slammed into the rear of the remaining stationary lorry, completely crushing the vehicle under the impact.

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Angry residents have hit out at the National Highways Authority of India and local administration for failing to address structural hazards on the highway. There were no warning signs, reflective indicators, or street lights to alert long-distance drivers to the stationary heavy vehicles. This dangerous section of NH 66 in Kaipamangalam has a notorious reputation. Locals pointed out that this is the very same stretch where popular television host and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi lost his life in a tragic road accident last year.

Ministerial intervention and official response

Minister OJ Janeesh Kumar visited the area and promised a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. He confirmed that the families of the deceased have been notified and necessary medical procedures are being expedited at the Government Medical College. "It is a highly tragic incident. Initial reports suggest that the lorry was parked in an extremely dangerous position, which we will investigate thoroughly. While the NHAI was previously directed to install adequate warning systems on this highway, we will check if those directives were followed at this spot and initiate strict action against any negligence," the minister said.

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Systemic negligence on NH 66

Kaipamangalam Panchayat President Beena Surendran echoed the public anger, pointing out systemic neglect by contractors and highway officials. "The total lack of lighting and safety protocols has turned this highway stretch into a death trap. We have raised these safety concerns multiple times with the project contractors and even met with the NHAI project officer to warn them of potential disasters. Sadly, no action was taken to secure the area," she said.