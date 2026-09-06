Key events in Kerala: Music concerts, film screening, staging of play on Sept 6
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including art festivals, music concerts, sports tournaments, religious observances, public meetings, and cultural celebrations.
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including art festivals, music concerts, sports tournaments, religious observances, public meetings, and cultural celebrations.
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including art festivals, music concerts, sports tournaments, religious observances, public meetings, and cultural celebrations.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Thiruvananthapuram District Arm Wrestling Association Annual General Meeting, 10:30 am.
- IMA Hall, Near General Hospital: Chiri Club Monthly Event, 6:00 pm.
- Chengottukonam Sree Narayana Public School: CBSE South Zone Sahodaya Kalolsavam (Arts Festival), 10:00 am.
- Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Trust Music Festival featuring a Carnatic music concert by Chenkotta Harihara Subrahmanian, 6:15 pm.
- Nalanchira Pananvila Junction: Mundakkal Pananvila Residents Association Onam Celebration, inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan, 3:30 pm.
- Kannammoola Mother Teresa Church: Mother Teresa Feast Day Solemn Holy Mass (Rasa Qurbana), 5:30 pm.
- Palayam LMS Compound: Christian Book Fair 2026, 10:00 AM
- Rishimangalam Sree Krishna Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival - Thiruvathira special programs, 6:00 pm.
- Sreekaryam Tatwamasi Atma Vidyavedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi, 4:30 pm.
- Vellayambalam Vismayas Max: Film Seminar, 6:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kadavoor Junction: Thrissur Pulikali, organised by Perinad Kalavedi Library, 3:00 pm.
- Kottarakkulam Mahaganapathi Temple: Bhagavatha Saptaha Yajnam, 6:00 pm.
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Kottayam
- Press Club Auditorium: History and Epic Fundamental Research Foundation – Public meeting and award presentation. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Francis George MP, and Nattakom Suresh MLA. 10:00 am.
- Kalathil Building, City Hall, near Shastri Road Petrol Pump: Calvary Prayer Fellowship Gospel meeting. Message by V C Mathews. 2:30 pm.
- Press Club Auditorium: Prince Lukose Memorial Meeting. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 3:00 pm.
- Lourdes Forane Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Eight-Day Fast observance. Rosary, Word of God message, and Holy Mass by Fr. Wilson Chavara. 4:30 pm.
- Mar Elias Cathedral: Eight-Day Fast observance. Morning Prayer at 6:30 am; Holy Mass, Intercessory Prayer, and Distribution of Blessed Offerings at 7:00 am.
- Puthenangadi Cross Chapel: Eight-Day Fast observance. Holy Mass at 7:15 am; Praise and Worship at 10:30 am; Meditation and Noon Prayer at 11:00 am.
- Near Mariapally Aksharam Museum: IPC Ebenezer Church – Fasting Prayer 'Revival 2026'. 10:30 am and 6:30 pm.
Kochi
- Kaloor IMA House: The 6th 'Eye Run' Marathon organised by Chaithanya Eye Hospital and Research Institute. Flag-off by Deputy Police Commissioner A.P. Chandran – 6:00 am.
- Poneel St. Francis Xavier Church: Family Walkathon as part of the Anti-Drug Campaign. Inauguration by T J Vinod, MLA – 7:30 am.
- Aster Medcity Knowledge Centre: CME Program (Continuing Medical Education) led by the Centre of Excellence in Paediatrics and Neonatology and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics – 8:30 am.
- Kadavanthra NSS Karayogam Hall: Vanitha Samajam Onam Celebration – 8:30 am.
- Ernakulam North Mariamman Kovil (Temple): Dedication of the reconstructed temple gateway and consecration ceremony – 9:00 am.
- Vyttila Aazadi School of Architecture: National Elocution Competition. FACT CMD S. Shaktimani as chief guest – 9:00 am.
- Kaloor Sreeramakrishna Sevaasramam Hall: Kattakara Road Residents Association Annual General Meeting – 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam St. Francis Assisi Cathedral: One-day Word Proclamation and Healing Ministry by the Ernakulam Marian Intercessory Prayer Group – 10:00 am.
- Kochi Thevara High School: Young Indians (YI) Kochi InspiRation Summit 'Amplified 2026', organised by the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry. Featuring Minister Roji M John and Advocate General K Jajubabu – 10:00 am.
- T K Ramakrishnan Mandiram Boat Jetty: Malabar Cultural Centre's Malabar Ponnonam (grand Onam celebration). Inauguration by Harris Beeraan MP, T Asaf ali, and M R Sudheer – 10:30 am.
- Vallarpadam Basilica Rosary Park: Bible Convention organised by the Archdiocese of Verapoly. Inauguration by Vicar General Msgr. Mathew Elanjimittam, with Retreat Master Fr. Xavierkhan Vattayil – 4:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Anyone Can Sing' program – 4:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Senior Citizens Felicitation Ceremony – 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Play 'Koodu' (The Nest) by Pathanapuram Gandhibhavan – 6:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: Publication of Kaloor Najeeb's short story collection – 6:00 pm.
- Vaduthala Simon Britto Memorial Building: The 105th book discussion by the Progressive Art and Literary Forum, Vaduthala Unit PG Reading Group, on P Jayarajan's book 'Sanatanikalude Hindutwa Vazhikal' (The Hindutva Paths of Sanatanis) – 6:30 pm.
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Kozhikode
- Silverhills School: South India Inter-School Basketball Tournament, various category finals. 8:00 am.
- Sainik Bhavan, Ashokapuram: District Convention of the Retail Ration Dealers Association. Inauguration by M K Raghavan MP. 9:00 am.
- Krishna Menon Museum, East Hill: FCI Retirees Forum Reunion ('Sneha Sangamam'). 10:00 am.
- Providence HSS, Nadakkavu: Meeting to form the Welcome Committee for the State School Sports Meet. Inauguration by Minister N Samsudheen. 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Medical College CH Centre: Founders' Meet. Inauguration by Minister M Samsudheen at 2:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Musical Evening and Homage to S Janaki, organised by Naadam School of Music. 5:00 pm.
- Mananchira Tower Open Screen Auditorium: Satheesh Ambadi Commemoration. 5:00 pm.
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