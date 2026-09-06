Kochi: In a dramatic, cinematic confrontation that sparked outrage across social media, a private bus conductor was arrested by Kochi North Police after blockading a UK-based NRI family's car in Kaloor, threatening their lives, and later assaulting the police officers who arrived to detain him.

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Ansar from Kannur, currently residing in Palluruthy, reportedly created a terrifying scene near Deshabhimani Junction on Kaloor-Kadavanthra road. Under the influence of drugs, Ansar stood directly in front of the victim's car with a burning cigarette between his lips, mimicking a movie villain. The incident took place on 9 August 2024, but police action was initiated only after a video captured by the victims went viral online.

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Terror on the road

The victim, Shaji Joseph, a UK-resident Non-Resident Indian (NRI), was holidaying in Kerala and travelling with his wife and children for shopping in Kochi when the incident occurred. Trouble began when a private bus named 'Shakthi' overtook their car dangerously, swerving abruptly before screeching to a halt on the right side of the road to drop off passengers. When Shaji questioned this reckless driving, Ansar, who works as a conductor on another city bus named 'Alankar', reacted with extreme hostility.

Ansar blocked the car and tried to force open the doors. When he failed, he began violently banging on the bonnet and windshield, shouting death threats and obscenities. The viral video shows Shaji’s wife and children screaming in terror as the attacker rages outside, while Shaji tries to contact the police control room. It was only when passersby on motorcycles intervened and pulled Ansar away that the family was able to escape.

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Assault on police

Even as he faced arrest, Ansar’s violent behaviour did not subside. When a team from the Kochi North Police Station tracked him down, he fiercely resisted arrest and punched Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI Sunil in the face, causing injuries. Officers eventually overpowered him using physical force. According to the police, Ansar is a habitual offender with a long criminal record involving theft and physical assaults, frequently targeting passengers on trains and local buses.

Public outrage over bus crew highhandedness

This incident has once again trained the spotlight on the unchecked hooliganism of private bus operators in Kochi. Residents have expressed deep frustration over the police department’s perceived leniency towards bus crew members, who have been involved in several physical clashes with commuters and motorists over the past few weeks. This arrest, while welcomed, highlights a much deeper systemic issue regarding commuter safety on Kerala roads.