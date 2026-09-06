Over 2,000 domestic rooftop solar installations in Kannur are currently languishing in limbo due to a critical shortage of net meters. The crisis, which has dragged on for over two and a half months, has left consumers frustrated despite recent assurances from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) that the issue would be resolved swiftly.

The bottleneck lies in the unavailability of import-export net meters, which are essential for connecting residential solar systems to the main power grid. Crucially, three-phase net meters are completely out of stock across the state. Insiders attribute this shortage to bureaucratic delays within the KSEB procurement department, which failed to acquire the equipment in time despite clear indicators of rising demand.

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A perfect storm of demand and deadlines

The shortage is further compounded by a sudden surge in consumer applications. With the deadline for profitable central government solar subsidies fast approaching, homeowners rushed to complete their installations. Additionally, many consumers hurried to register before the solar capacity of local KSEB transformers reached their peak technical limits, triggering an unprecedented demand for grid-integrating meters.

The self-purchase dilemma

While KSEB has permitted consumers to purchase their own meters to expedite the process — offering a waiver on monthly meter rents as an incentive — few are willing to take the leap. Sourcing compliant meters privately is expensive, and getting them tested by KSEB is a tedious, time-consuming process. Moreover, consumers fear the long-term liability, as any future meter defects or replacements would have to be managed and funded out of their own pockets.

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For many, this delay has turned into a financial nightmare. Most domestic installations were funded through bank loans. Under current rules, solar subsidies are only disbursed after successful grid integration and the formal commencement of power generation. With the monsoon having cleared, Kannur is currently experiencing optimal sunny weather for peak power generation, but hundreds of households are left powerless, waiting for KSEB to resolve the supply crisis.