Thrissur: A runaway horse caused panic among residents and motorists in Cheruthuruthy on Sunday morning after it broke loose and ran through the town, injuring several people and damaging vehicles and property.

The white horse had been taken to the Bharathapuzha River around 8 am for a bath when it broke free and bolted towards its owner's residence at Nedumbara.

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The horse ran at high speed through the main town, covering the stretch from the Cochin Bridge to Nedumbara. Several pedestrians, motorists and two-wheeler riders who were on the roadside were injured as they tried to avoid the animal.

The horse after it was tamed by its owner. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Ratish, 35, of Naravamkunnath House, Atoor Manappady, was injured after the horse attacked him while he was travelling from Atoor towards Nedumbara.

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The horse eventually reached Nedumbara, where its owner, Kabir, tamed it.

The incident also caused traffic disruption, with vehicles being forced to stop as people panicked upon seeing the horse running uncontrollably along the road. The horse also damaged an autorickshaw parked by the roadside. The vehicle belonged to Mohanan, a native of Pangarappilly in Chelakkara.