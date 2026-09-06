Kozhikode: The Samastha on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister V D Satheesan over his criticism of its general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on women, accusing the Chief Minister of double standards and recalling his earlier political positions.

Titled ‘Speak respectfully’, the Samastha mouthpiece Suprabhatham's editorial said Satheesan’s remarks against Kanthapuram were part of a deliberate attempt to shed his image as a Chief Minister who enjoys Muslim support. Defending Kanthapuram, it described Satheesan’s response as akin to that of “a blind man touching an elephant”.

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Satheesan had earlier criticised Kanthapuram’s remarks, including his assertion that the Quran prescribes women’s confinement to their homes. At a post-Cabinet briefing, the CM said such views did not align with “progressive Kerala” and belonged to the 19th century. He said women should actively participate in all spheres of life and described Kanthapuram’s comments as a “misreading of Islam”.

The Suprabhatham editorial, however, said Kanthapuram had made the remarks in his own space while addressing a community of believers and had the freedom to express his views in that setting. It argued that Satheesan had entered the debate without properly understanding the Islamic perspective on women.

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The editorial also recalled Satheesan’s earlier opposition to the entry of young women into Sabarimala, accusing him of now speaking at length about women’s freedom despite his previous stand.

Taking a broader swipe at Satheesan’s political career, the editorial referred to his long stint as an MLA, his years in the KSU and Youth Congress, and his rise to the Chief Minister’s post without having previously served as a minister or headed either organisation at the state level.

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It credited Satheesan with playing a decisive role in strengthening the UDF and Congress, particularly through his predictions on electoral outcomes. The editorial said the Left had subsequently sought to portray him as a “liar”, a Jamaat-e-Islami supporter and a Sangh Parivar supporter.

It also cited Satheesan’s earlier statements on the Munambam land issue and the PM SHRI scheme while questioning the political positions he has taken over the years.

The editorial further alleged that Satheesan’s political rivals continued to attribute his rise, including his selection as Chief Minister after the Assembly election, to Muslim support.

In a final political dig, Suprabhatham contrasted Satheesan with Ramesh Chennithala, saying that while Satheesan reportedly reads 75 pages a day but has never written a novel, Chennithala has authored one, Niyogam.

Meanwhile, Kanthapuram has earlier called on his followers to remain restrained and avoid being drawn into controversies. In a Facebook post, he added that discussions should become healthy platforms for objectively evaluating ideas and learning new things.