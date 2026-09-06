Thiruvananthapuram: Water supply will be disrupted in several parts of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Monday due to emergency maintenance work at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) substation at Aruvikkara.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will suspend operations at its 72 MLD and 75 MLD water treatment plants from 11 am to 1 pm while the maintenance work is carried out.

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The disruption will be complete in the following wards: Kachani, Nettayam, Vattiyoorkavu, Vazhotukonam, Thuruthumoola, Kodunganoor, Pangode, Kanjirampara, Valiyavila, Thirumala, Thrikkannapuram, Punnakkamukal, Thampanoor, Kunnukuzhi, Vanchiyoor, Kannammoola, Petta, Perunthanni, Chacka, Kadakampally, Karikkakam, Vettukad, Poundkadavu, Palayam, Sasthamangalam, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Jagathy, Kumarapuram, Gowreesapattom, Anamukham, Medical College, Plamoodu, Nandancode, Peroorkada, Oolampara, Paippinmoodu, Kowdiar, Ambalamukku, Mannamoola, Vayala and Indira Nagar.

Supply will be partially affected in Paruthippara, Muttada, Kesavadasapuram, Pattom, Ulloor, Medical College and Kudappanakunnu wards.

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The KWA has advised consumers in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements and store adequate water in advance.