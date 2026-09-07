Thrissur: Researchers at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have unearthed scientific proof for a historical narrative that has long been passed down orally. A detailed genetic study has confirmed the age-old belief that the 'Malabari' breed of goats descended from those brought by foreigners who arrived centuries ago on Kerala's shores in pursuit of spices.

A comparison of the DNA of Malabari goats with other goat breeds worldwide revealed the strongest genetic resemblance to those found in countries like Oman and Iraq. This significant discovery, made by genetic researchers Dr M R Akhila and Dr Marykutty Thomas of Mannuthy Veterinary College, has been published in the prestigious 'Springer Nature' journal. The findings suggest that Arab traders, who journeyed to Kerala in search of spices, transported these goats on their sailing vessels primarily for their milk

ADVERTISEMENT

While most other goat breeds in India arrived by land, the Malabari stands out as the sole breed believed to have reached its shores by sea. Interestingly, they also share a notable genetic similarity with goats from Gujarat. Beyond their connections to Oman and Iraq, genetic links have also been established with goat breeds from Malaysia and Vietnam.