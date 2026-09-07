Cherthala: A temporary cleaning staff member of the State Bank of India in Cherthala, Sreeja, 35, of Varanad. was arrested on Sunday in connection with an alleged financial fraud.

The case came to light after the branch manager of the bank lodged a complaint alleging forgery of bank documents. Police subsequently registered another case in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds.

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The FIR lists allegations involving ₹26.85 lakh and invokes sections 318(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with criminal offences related to basic cheating, aggravated forgery, and using forged electronic records or documents as genuine.

Police conducted a search at Sreeja's residence in Varanad on Saturday and reportedly recovered crucial evidence. Investigators are now examining whether she acted alone or had assistance from others.

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Police have also received leads about people suspected of helping to forge the documents. The police are also examining complaints from around 70 people who claim to have suffered financial losses.

The exact amount involved and the number of people affected is expected to be confirmed as the probe progresses.