Malappuram: Dalit research scholar Anagha Sasi ended her indefinite protest at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University on Monday after the university agreed to her key demands, including convening her doctoral committee meeting that had remained pending for nearly two years.

Anagha, a research scholar at the School of Environmental Science, had launched an indefinite strike on Saturday, demanding action on her complaints alleging caste discrimination, academic harassment and mental harassment.

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The university agreed to convene the doctoral committee meeting and assured her of the academic facilities and support required to continue her research. The protest committee had also demanded that the government direct the university to ensure that Anagha was provided laboratory and library facilities and necessary academic guidance without obstruction.

The university has also agreed to take action under the Anti-Ragging Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the complaints filed by Anagha against a senior student.

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Meanwhile, police have assured Anagha that strict legal action would be taken against Dr Arun Babu, a faculty member whom she has accused of caste-based abuse and harassment. As Arun has obtained anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, police told her that further legal action would be taken after the bail proceedings are settled.

Anagha had earlier alleged that she was subjected to caste-based insults and assigned duties unrelated to her research after joining the university in 2024. She had also alleged that her doctoral committee was not convened for two years and that attempts were made to portray her as mentally unstable after she raised complaints.

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Several student and Dalit organisations, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), Ambedkarite Democratic Front (ADF), Kerala Students Union (KSU), Muslim Students Federation (MSF), Student Islamic Organisation (SIO), Kerala Dalit Federation (KDF) and Fraternity Movement, had extended support to her protest.

The university had earlier said that its SC/ST Cell had conducted an inquiry into the caste discrimination complaint and found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. Anagha had disputed the findings, alleging that the inquiry report was not shown to her and that the university administration was attempting to mislead the public.