Vayala: Despite prevailing challenges, Vayala Ela continues to flourish agriculturally. Vayala, Kizhivayal, and Thekkekkara in Enath Panchayat were once vast, fertile areas. Even now, Vayala Ela, an expanse of over 300 acres of paddy fields stretching from Kizhivayal to Vayala, which gradually transitioned to dryland farming, still thrives with agricultural abundance.

While traditional crops like vegetables and betel vines are cultivated in the fields, there is also farming of Alakkara plants. It is likely that the locality derived its name, Vayala (meaning 'paddy field'), from being an area once abundant with rice paddies. After harvesting their Onam season crops, farmers are now gearing up for the next cultivation cycle. Meanwhile, Chandran, a farmer preparing his land for new crops, expressed his concern about how they will tackle challenges, including drought.

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Protection

Tapioca cultivation has become widespread due to increased demand and rising prices. As traditional methods of protection against wild boar menace proved ineffective, solar fences were widely implemented across the Ela. Under a Block Panchayat scheme, farmers collectively enclosed all four sides of their farmlands with solar fences. The remaining portions are secured using traditional methods, and cultivation continues. Alongside vegetables, farmers persistently cultivate and preserve traditional tuber crops like elephant foot yam, taro, yams, and other tubers – a practice that has remained unbroken from past to present. Farmers are appealing to authorities to take steps towards installing solar fences in the remaining farmlands as well.

Farmer Chandran preparing for bitter gourd cultivation in Vayala. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Tackling Drought

A tributary canal and a pond are the primary water sources sustaining the farmlands. The canal water dries up within two months. There is also no means to channel water from the public pond to the farmlands. Farmers report facing difficulties in protecting and sustaining their crops during summer, as the area is not serviced by a canal. Farmers have once again begun preparing their fields for crops such as tapioca, beans, bitter gourd, and betel vine. Cultivation involves digging furrows and forming raised beds. Some farmers had individually undertaken irrigation by digging ponds on their own fields. However, farmer Babu stated that it is crucial to renovate existing water sources and ensure irrigation for the entire place.

Maintenance work on the Nilappa tributary canal in Vayala. Photo: Special Arrangement.