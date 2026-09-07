Kozhikode: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has climbed 15 places to rank 54th globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) Rankings 2026, up from 69th in 2025.

The improvement places IIM Kozhikode’s flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) among the top 55 management programmes worldwide.

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The institute also made significant gains in sustainability-related education, moving up 14 places to 52nd globally in the ESG & Net Zero Teaching category, compared with 66th in 2025.

IIMK performed particularly well in career services, ranking 23rd globally in the category, well ahead of its overall position in the rankings.

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The institute also continued to score high on gender diversity, with women accounting for 55 per cent of its student cohort. IIMK ranked around 14th globally for female student representation and was the highest-ranked Indian institution in this category among those featured in the FT MiM 2026 rankings.

IIM Kozhikode director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee attributed the improvement to the institute’s focus on student development, career opportunities, diversity and sustainability.

“Moving 15 places to 54 is a significant step forward in IIM Kozhikode’s global journey. But rankings are meaningful only when they reflect what truly matters—our students’ growth, their career aspirations, diversity in the classroom, and our responsibility towards a sustainable future,” he said.