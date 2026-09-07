Kanjirapuzha: Government efforts to desilt the Kanjirapuzha dam and restore its full storage capacity are progressing at a snail's pace. Even though funds running into crores of rupees were sanctioned a year ago for a preliminary study to remove silt and soil from both Kanjirapuzha and Malampuzha dams, the progress remains sluggish. The promise that desilting would be completed to ensure water availability, at least this summer, has come to naught.

The project was partially commissioned in 1980. Its extensive canal network was designed to irrigate 9,713 hectares of land. The 61-kilometer left bank canal serves the panchayats of Karimpuzha, Lakkidi-Perur, Sreekrishnapuram, Vellenazhi, Pookkottukavu, Thrikadeeri, Ananganadi, Karakkattukurissi, and the Ottapalam Municipality, Vaniyamkulam, Chalavara, Nellaya in Ottapalam taluk, along with Kongad, Keralassery, and Mannur panchayats in Palakkad taluk. Additionally, the 9.36-kilometer right bank canal provides water to agricultural areas in Vallapuzha panchayat of Pattambi taluk, as well as the Mannarkkad Municipality, Thenkara, Kanjirapuzha, Karimba, and Thachampara panchayats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dam's maximum water level is 97.50 meters, and its catchment area spans 70 square kilometers. Most of the catchment area is hilly, and being predominantly forest land, it has experienced approximately four major and minor landslides and mudslides over the years. All this debris eventually makes its way into the dam. Despite 46 years since its commissioning, no desilting has ever been carried out. Significant silt accumulation is evident in various sections of the dam. Kanjirapuzha is notably one of the first dams to fill up during the monsoon season.

Consequently, the demand for desilting the dam is a long-standing one. The issue has been raised with the Irrigation Department and even reached the Legislative Assembly. Subsequently, the previous government sanctioned funds for a study to assess the volume of accumulated silt and soil. A total of ₹2.13 crore was allocated for the study at Kanjirapuzha and Malampuzha dams, with an additional ₹1.63 crore designated for tender procedures. Yet, to this day, the progress remains sluggish. The public now holds out hope that the new government will intervene effectively to expedite the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers are demanding that these conservation measures be fast-tracked. During peak summer, many parts of Palakkad district rely on the Malampuzha and Kanjirapuzha dams for drinking water. This year, however, water levels in these dams dropped even before the summer truly intensified.

Beyond irrigating 9,713 hectares across the district, the Kanjirapuzha Dam's water is also crucial for comprehensive potable water supply schemes in Kanjirapuzha, Karakkattukurissi, and Thachampara panchayats. Farmers frequently report water scarcity for agricultural purposes during the summer months. Desilting would offer a permanent solution to this issue.