Various religious festivals, cultural events, and seminars are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, featuring music, prayers, and public addresses.

Various religious festivals, cultural events, and seminars are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, featuring music, prayers, and public addresses.

Various religious festivals, cultural events, and seminars are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, featuring music, prayers, and public addresses.