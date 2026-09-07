Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, concerts, cultural programmes on Sept 7
Various religious festivals, cultural events, and seminars are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, featuring music, prayers, and public addresses.
Various religious festivals, cultural events, and seminars are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, featuring music, prayers, and public addresses.
Various religious festivals, cultural events, and seminars are scheduled across Kerala's cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, featuring music, prayers, and public addresses.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Venniur Malankara Syriac Catholic Church: Celebration of the Feast of the Holy Mother and the Eight-Day Fast. Holy Mass at 6:00 pm.
- Sreekaryam Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation: Seminar on GST Reforms and State Fiscal Policies at 10:00 am.
- Joint Council Hall: C Achutha Menon Foundation Seminar featuring T K Arun and Binoy Viswam at 4:00 pm.
- Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Trust Music Festival at 6:15 pm.
- Rishimangalam Sreekrishna Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival with Bhajan at 7:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kummalloor St. Mary's Malankara Syrian Catholic Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Parish Feast celebrations. Events include Feast Mass, Platinum Jubilee, and the inauguration of charity initiatives at 5:15 pm.
- Kottarakkulam Mahaganapathy Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaham (seven-day recitation and ritual) at 6:00 am.
- Ashramam Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex: Kisan Mela (Farmers' Fair) inaugurated by Minister T Siddique.
- TKM College: Inauguration of the Center for Water Quality and Environmental Service by Minister T Siddique at 3:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Puthenangadi Holy Cross Church: Observance of the Eight-Day Lent Holy Mass – 7:15 am, Hymn Service – 10:30 am,Meditation and Midday Prayer – 11:00 am, Evening Prayer and Procession to Kurishumthotti – 6:00 pm.
- Thottakad St. Mary's Bethlehem Orthodox Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer and Holy Mass – 6:30 am.
- Neelamangalam St. Mary's Jacobite Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Solemn Holy Qurbana by Fr. Cleemis Eldho Chengamanadan – 7:30 am. Evening Prayer and Procession – 6:00 pm.
- Puthuppally St. George Orthodox Great Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer – 6:30 am, Holy Mass by Fr. Varghese Mathew – 7:00 am, Meditation – 10:30 am, Midday Prayer and Intercessory Prayer – 12:00 pm, Evening Prayer – 5:30 pm, Homily on the Mother of God by Fr. Kuriakose Varghese – 6:30 pm, Procession – 7:00 pm., Benediction – 8:00 pm.
Kochi
- Vyttila Engels Centre: Kanivu Pain and Palliative Care Vyttila Regional Conference – 6:00 pm.
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'Narumozhi 2026' Exhibition by artist Kathalatt Prakashan – 11:00 am.
- Vallarpadam Basilica: Bible Convention – 4:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: 'Aarkkum Paadam' (Anyone Can Sing) – a program organized jointly by Kaloor Elders Forum and Voice of Kaloor – 4:00 pm; Short Story Reading by Dr. Krishnakumar – 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Onam Celebrations by P J Antony Road Residents Welfare Association – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Town Hall: Inauguration of the Kerala Medical and Sales Representatives Association District Conference by CITU State Secretary P K Mukundan. 10:00 am.
- Collectorate Conference Hall: State Information Commissioner T.K. Ramakrishnan's Hearing. 10:30 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- St. Joseph's Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Ettunombu (Eight-Day Fast) observance. Holy Mass by Fr. John Geolin Edezhath. 5:30 pm.