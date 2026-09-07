Kalpetta: A 27-year-old youngster was arrested with 16.12 grams of MDMA, allegedly concealed in his underwear, during a vehicle inspection at the Muthanga police check-post.

According to a police statement on Monday, P A Ansar, 27, was a native of Periyadukka in Kasaragod. Police seized 14.91 grams of MDMA and 1.21 grams of the drug in tablet form from his possession.

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According to the police, Ansar was a seasoned criminal with around 10 cases registered against him at various police stations in Kasaragod district. The cases include allegations of drug smuggling, theft, attempt to murder and illegal trespass, police said.

The arrest was made during a routine vehicle inspection at the Muthanga check-post, a key entry point to Wayanad from Karnataka. Police reportedly became suspicious of Ansar during the inspection and, upon checking him, found the contraband.

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Sulthan Bathery Station House Officer S Ajesh monitored the operation. Sub-Inspectors Sanal and Kunjiraman, senior civil police officers Sivadasan, Deepesh Rajan and Suresh Kumar were part of the team.

The accused was subsequently taken into custody and further proceedings were initiated under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.