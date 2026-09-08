Palakkad: Senior Congress leader and former Chittur MLA K Achuthan (76) died at a private hospital in Alathur. He represented Chittur in the Kerala Legislative Assembly for five consecutive terms from 1996 to 2016. His son, Sumeesh Achuthan, is the incumbent MLA from the constituency.

Achuthan entered politics through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later became active among farmers, having been born into a farming family. He also served as chairman of the Chittur-Thathamangalam municipality for several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was first elected to the Assembly in 1996 after defeating K Krishnankutty and retained the seat in the subsequent four elections until 2016.