Key events in Kerala: Exhibition, concerts and other cultural programmes on Sept 8
Various events took place across Kerala, including seminars on GST, sports inaugurations, cultural programmes, religious observances, book launches, and art exhibitions.
Various events took place across Kerala, including seminars on GST, sports inaugurations, cultural programmes, religious observances, book launches, and art exhibitions.
Various events took place across Kerala, including seminars on GST, sports inaugurations, cultural programmes, religious observances, book launches, and art exhibitions.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Sreekaryam Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation: Seminar on 'GST Reforms and State Fiscal Policies,' featuring Chief Minister V D Satheesan, 10:00 am.
- Palayam Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: Inauguration of the Kerala Police Athletic and Games Meet by Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 4:30 pm.
- Central Stadium: Inauguration of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists Kesari S L Shyam Cricket Tournament by Minister O J Janeesh, 5:00 pm.
- Thycaud Guest House: Onam Tourism Week Celebrations - Prize Distribution for Winners and Media Awards Distribution by Minister P C Vishnunath, 11:00 am.
- Joint Council Hall: C Achutha Menon Foundation Three-Day Seminar, with Dr K P Kannan and Sathyan Mokeri, 9:00 am.
- Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Sangeetha Kacheri (Carnatic Concert) by Brindha Manickavasakan from Chennai, as part of the Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Trust's 32nd Music Festival, 6:00 pm.
- Rishimangalam Sreekrishnaswam.y Temple: Ashtami Rohini Utsavam. (Festival) - Bhajana (Devotional Singing), 5:00 pm.
- Kalady Bodhananda Kendram: Dwadashaha Bhagavatha Sathram, 5:00 pm.
- Venniyoor Malankara Syrian Catholic Church: Celebration of the Feast of the Blessed Mother and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Rosary Procession, 6:00 pm.
- Palayam Ayyankali Hall: State-Level Inauguration of Literacy Day Celebration by Ministers N Samsudheen and C P John, 10:30 am.
- In front of Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple: Idol Installation as part of Ganeshotsavam by Mayor V V Rajesh, 10:30 am.
Kollam
- Kottarakkulam Mahaganapathy Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yagnam, 6:00 pm.
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Kottayam.
- Kottayam MDSHSS Auditorium: Science Forum District Committee Award Distribution Ceremony. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 10:00 am.
- Chalukunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries. Fasting Prayer and Word of God Service by Pastor Subin Pam.pady at 10:30 am.
- Lourdes Forane Church: Service for the Nativity Feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 4:30 pm.
- Mar Elias Cathedral: Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer at 6:30 am, Holy Qurbana, Intercessory Prayer, and Distribution of Offerings at 7:00 am.
- Mooledam St. Mary's Orthodox Church: Feast of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer at 6:15 am. Solemn Holy Qurbana by Fr. Sony V Mani at 7:00 am, Intercessory Prayer at 8:30 am, Procession and Serving of the Communal Meal at 9:15 am.
- Chingavanam St. Mary's Shalem Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God. Holy Qurbana by Archbishop Kuriakose Mar Severios, Metropolitan of the Knanaya Community, at 8:30 am, Solemn Procession at 10:30 am.
- Barook Bhavan, near Kannukuzhi Bridge, Puthuppally: Bible Class by Pastor P T Thomas at 7:00 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam KSEB Hall: District Conference of the Private Motor Workers' Union (AITUC) and Commemoration of Joy Joseph – 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: "Narimozhi" – An exhibition of paintings by Kathalaat Prakashan – 11:00 am.
- Vallarpadam Basilica: Bible Convention – 4:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: "Anyone Can Sing" – A musical program – 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid: Book launch of 'Joanakappally in the Jewish Street' by Siddique Valiyaveettil. Featuring Justice Harun Al Rasheed and Dr Sebastian Paul – 4:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: "Aazhavattam" – A talk on "Practical Applications of Artificial Intelligence" by Ullas Ponnadi – 5:30 pm.
- Onam Celebrations, hosted by Chandrathil Road Residents' Association – 6:30 pm, Karikkamuri Chavara Cultural Centre: 90th Anniversary of Edappally Raghavan Pillai's poem "Maninadham". Featuring Prof. M Thomas Mathew and Poet Sebastian – 5:30 pm.
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Kozhikode
- Chelanur AKKR School: Inauguration of the NBT Book Festival by Kalamandalam Satyavrathan – 10:00 am.
- Malabar Produce Merchants Association Hall: Association's 85th Annual General Meeting – V K Faisal Babu MLA – 1:00 pm.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- East Hill Youth Hostel: K S Koya Death Anniversary and Award Presentation, organized by the Nanma District Committee – 4:00 pm.
- Vengeri Sreenarayana Gurumandiram: P P Chandrasekharan Commemoration and Award Distribution to a Social Worker – 5:00 pm.
- St. Joseph's Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the observance of the Eight-Day Fast – Holy Mass celebrated by Kozhikode Archdiocese Vicar General Monsignor Dr Jenson Puthenveettil – 5:30 pm.
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