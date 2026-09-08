Kochi: The Kochi city police have begun examining whether private bus cleaner Mohammed Ansar (24), accused in multiple road-rage incidents and of assaulting a police officer, can be booked under the stringent Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Ansar, a native of Kannur, was remanded in judicial custody on Monday after the Ernakulam Town North Police rearrested him in connection with the alleged assault on an on-duty police officer and intimidation of motorists. The police have also begun verifying his criminal record in Kannur and other jurisdictions to determine whether the provisions of KAAPA can be invoked against him.

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A senior city police officer said Ansar has several cases registered against him in Kannur in addition to the two cases registered in Kochi.

“It has come to light that the accused is facing multiple cases in Kannur apart from the two cases registered here. We are examining his antecedents to determine whether he is a fit case for invoking KAAPA,” the officer said.

The latest arrest was made under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with assault or use of criminal force against a public servant with the intention of deterring the officer from performing his duty. Ansar was produced before a magistrate and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The move comes two days after his initial release on station bail, which triggered strong public criticism and dissatisfaction within the police force. Ansar had initially been taken into custody after allegedly attacking a plainclothes assistant sub-inspector who had gone to detain him from the private bus.

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Despite the alleged physical assault on the officer, police had initially registered the case under Section 117(e) of the Kerala Police Act, a bailable provision relating to obstruction or assault of a police officer on duty. He was subsequently released on station bail within hours.

The controversy erupted after video footage of another incident at Kaloor surfaced and went viral. The footage showed Ansar allegedly stopping a car carrying a family, confronting its occupants and verbally abusing them.

The video prompted another motorist, Rejins Chelattu, a resident of Padamugal, to come forward with photographs relating to a separate road-rage incident involving Ansar.

Chelattu alleged that Ansar had aggressively blocked his car on August 22, around two weeks after the Kaloor incident. He had submitted a complaint to the police at the time, but no significant action was initially taken against the bus worker.

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After Chelattu publicly disclosed the incident and produced photographic evidence, the Kaloor incident became a controversy. Thrikkakara Police recorded his statement on Saturday night and registered an FIR on Sunday. Ansar was booked under provisions dealing with wrongful restraint and uttering obscene words in a public place.

These two cases, coupled with the multiple cases reportedly registered against Ansar in Kannur, have now prompted the city police to examine whether he meets the legal requirements for preventive detention under KAAPA.

The police are coordinating with the Kannur police to obtain details of his previous cases and establish his criminal antecedents. The information will be examined before a decision is taken on whether further proceedings under KAAPA are warranted.