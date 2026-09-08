Malappuram: The 'Mission 1000' project, designed to offer students within Malappuram municipal limits opportunities for higher education at various central universities, has relaunched after a break.

The Malappuram Municipality originally conceived and launched this innovative educational initiative in the 2021-22 academic year. It aimed to provide educational opportunities to 1000 students in nationally significant educational institutions and universities across the country in five years.

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Since its inception, the project had already enabled over 250 students from within the municipal limits to secure admission to central universities and other higher education institutions. The municipality will now cover entrance exam fees, including those for CUET, UD, and NCET exam training, for all Plus Two students in schools within its jurisdiction who are seeking central university admission. Through this project, the municipality will provide comprehensive support, including entrance registration, free training, interactive sessions, awareness programs for parents, and assistance from a specially formed task force to guide students through the allotment process.

The project's inauguration and an orientation session were held at St. Gemmas Girls Higher Secondary School, Malappuram. Municipal Chairperson V. Rinisha officially inaugurated the program.

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Standing Committee Chairpersons Abida Ettuveettil, Harris Amiyan, Sameera Mustafa, Ward Member Shabna Mansoor, and Principal Sister Joicy were among those who addressed the gathering. K V Mohammed Yaseen, P C Noufal, and K K Bineesh led the training sessions.