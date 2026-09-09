Public service is often associated with formal files, official policies, and demanding schedules. However, for Arjun Pandian IAS, his tenure in Thrissur left him with a lifetime of human connections that he will cherish forever. Currently serving as the Kasaragod District Collector, the bureaucrat recently took to social media to share a deeply moving reunion with a very special grandmother from Muthuvara.

During his 18-month tenure as the District Collector of Thrissur, Pandian dedicated an hour every afternoon to listening directly to the grievances of the public. It was during one of these busy daily sessions that an elderly grandmother stepped into his office. Overwhelmed with emotion, she told the Collector that he reminded her of her lost son and requested a photograph with him.

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What began as a simple photo session soon blossomed into a beautiful ritual. The grandmother began visiting the collectorate regularly, holding a small chocolate in her hand. She had no official complaints, files, or petitions to present. Instead, she came solely to hand over a chocolate, offer a warm, innocent smile, and return home.

On one occasion, she brought her grandchildren to meet Pandian. The children had teased her, refusing to believe her proud claims of being friends with the District Collector. To prove that her words were true, she brought them to his office, proudly showcasing their special bond. This affectionate relationship continued until his transfer, marked by the heartwarming exchange of Onam gifts and festival clothes.

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Even after Pandian moved to another district, the memory of this maternal affection remained close to his heart. Recently, when he visited Thrissur to enjoy the vibrant Pulikkali festival celebrations, he took time out of his schedule to pay a surprise visit to the grandmother’s modest home in Muthuvara.

Stepping inside her house, the former Collector was deeply moved by what he saw. Mounted proudly on the wall of her small home was their framed photograph from their very first meeting. It was evident that this picture was her most valuable possession. Sharing his experience, Pandian wrote that the grandmother and her framed photo have secured a permanent, special place in his heart, symbolising the purest form of love that public service can bring.