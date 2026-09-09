Minister K Muraleedharan attended multiple events, including a fire service convention, a commemoration, a Teachers' Day celebration, an organ donor tribute, and a farewell meeting, across various locations.

Minister K Muraleedharan attended multiple events, including a fire service convention, a commemoration, a Teachers' Day celebration, an organ donor tribute, and a farewell meeting, across various locations.

Minister K Muraleedharan attended multiple events, including a fire service convention, a commemoration, a Teachers' Day celebration, an organ donor tribute, and a farewell meeting, across various locations.