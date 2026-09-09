A tense situation unfolded at the District Veterinary Hospital on Wayanad Road in Kozhikode when a youth brandished a pair of scissors and attempted to attack a woman veterinarian. The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, has sparked outrage among medical professionals after the local police allegedly let the suspect off with a mere warning.

According to reports, the youth, a native of Kannur, had first brought an injured stray cat to the hospital on Saturday. After receiving initial treatment, the cat was discharged. However, the man returned to the clinic around 4 pm on Monday, demanding immediate surgery for the cat's leg.

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During the procedure, the man began causing a major disturbance outside, prompting hospital staff to escort him out of the room. Undeterred, the youth barged into the duty room where the woman doctor was stationed. He grabbed a pair of scissors from her desk and lunged at her.

When the doctor cried out for help, a male staff member rushed to her aid. The attacker turned the scissors on him as well before fleeing the hospital premises. Following the traumatic event, the doctor filed an official complaint with the Nadakkavu police on Tuesday.

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The police tracked down the youth and summoned him to the station, but chose to release him after giving him a stern warning. This lenient action has drawn severe backlash from the veterinary community. Veterinary doctors organised a protest at the district hospital to condemn the assault and demand better safety measures. Prominent speakers at the protest included Dr N Mohanan, Dr Ranjith, Dr KS Saji, Dr Santhosh, Dr Vikrant, and Dr Jareesh, who urged the authorities to take stricter action against those who threaten healthcare workers.