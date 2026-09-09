Sixty-five naval NCC cadets representing Kerala and Lakshadweep have embarked on an ambitious 210km sailing expedition through the state's world famous backwaters. The journey combines rigorous adventure training with vital social service and environmental conservation initiatives.

Organised by the 3 (K) Kerala Naval Unit NCC, Kollam, under the aegis of the NCC Group Headquarters Kollam and the Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate, the expedition commenced on September 3 from the Thevally Jetty in Kollam. Sailing in three DK Whaler boats, the cadets are navigating the scenic waters of Ashtamudi Lake, Punnamada, and Vembanad Lake. The journey offers hands-on experience in inland water navigation and boat handling, while the challenging boat-pulling exercises test their stamina, coordination, and team spirit.

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As part of their voyage, the cadets paid tribute to Kerala's rich cultural heritage. At Pallana, they cleaned the statue of the legendary Malayalam poet Kumaran Asan and paid homage to his literary legacy by reciting his iconic poems. Alongside heritage preservation, the expedition features a series of Social Service and Community Development (SSCD) programmes. In Punnamada, the cadets staged a lively street play, while at Muhamma, they performed a compelling mime show to raise awareness about water conservation and the preservation of natural water resources. They also conducted a successful cleanliness drive at the Pathiramanal Island Bird Sanctuary, contributing to the protection of the island’s delicate ecosystem.

The morale of the cadets received a major boost on Vembanad Lake when Brigadier A Ragesh, Deputy Director General of the Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate, joined them in the boat-pulling activity. During his interaction with the team, he lauded their dedication and urged them to maintain the same high level of enthusiasm, discipline, and determination throughout the rest of their journey.

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Led by Captain J Parameswaran and Lieutenant Commander Rahul Das, the expedition is strongly supported by Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), Girls Cadet Instructors (GCIs), Permanent Instructor (PI) staff, and administrative personnel. More than just a test of nautical skills and physical endurance, this voyage is an impactful initiative to foster leadership, discipline, and a deep sense of social and environmental responsibility among the youth.