Hospital authorities at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital have rejected a complaint filed by a patient who claimed that tablets prescribed and dispensed from the hospital pharmacy had degraded into a pasty stuff.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Elanthoor, had submitted a formal complaint to the hospital superintendent detailing the issue. Kumar had visited the hospital on August 27 after experiencing physical discomfort. After consulting a doctor, he obtained the prescribed medicines from the hospital's pharmacy. While he consumed one tablet immediately, he stored the remainder for later use.

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According to Kumar, when he tore open the aluminium foil packaging to take another dose recently, he found the tablet had dissolved into a paste-like form. However, the hospital administration has strongly refuted the allegations of distributing poor-quality medicine, pointing out that the issue arose from negligent storage practices on the patient's part.

The hospital authorities clarified that the specific batch of medicine has an expiry date extending up to 2027. They added that the same batch had been widely distributed to numerous other patients, none of whom had reported any similar issues. Officials reiterated that the medication would have remained in perfect condition had it been stored in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.