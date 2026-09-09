Tirur: Prof T Anithakumari, a distinguished academician who played a pivotal role in taking Malayalam to global heights, has passed away. She was 63. A former professor and Dean at the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, she was instrumental in introducing a Malayalam programme at the University of Tübingen in Germany.

A pioneer of Malayalam studies in Germany

The University of Tübingen runs a specialised Malayalam learning programme led by Heike Oberlin during its winter semester, a collaborative initiative with the Malayalam University. It was Prof Anithakumari who spearheaded this landmark project, helping international scholars connect with Kerala's mother tongue. Her academic brilliance led her to serve as the prestigious Hermann Gundert Chair holder and visiting professor at Tübingen, making her the face of Malayalam studies in Germany.

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An illustrious academic career

Prof Anithakumari's teaching career spanned over three decades. She began her journey as a lecturer at SN College, Cherthala in 1988, later moving to SN College, Kollam in 2008 as an Associate Professor. Her association with the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University in Tirur began in 2015, where she took charge as the Head of the Malayalam Department and eventually the Faculty Dean. Her administrative capabilities were widely recognised when she was appointed as the Registrar in charge of the university in 2016.

A golden era for Malayalam University

Her tenure is remembered as a golden era for both the university and Malayalam literature. Under her leadership, the institution reached the pinnacle of its academic and cultural reputation. Prof Anithakumari was also the driving force behind several prominent publications, notably editing "Basheerinte Lokangal", a comprehensive compilation of letters and archives of the legendary writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. She also breathed new life into the "Sahithi" literary festival, transforming it into a prestigious platform for intense literary dialogues and intellectual exchanges.