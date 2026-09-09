The authorities of Chittur Government College have rejected allegations surrounding the declaration of a half-day holiday on Tuesday, clarifying that it was a mark of respect following the demise of former MLA K Achuthan. This clarification comes after the Students' Federation of India (SFI) alleged that the holiday was a deliberate attempt to disrupt their scheduled first-year students' convention, which was to be attended by their state president.

The college principal, Dr B Pradeep Kumar, clarified that the decision to suspend regular classes from 12 pm onwards was made in response to students' requests to attend the funeral services of the veteran leader. He added that the decision was taken following verbal instructions from the District Collector. However, SFI members, led by college unit secretary C Anirudh, staged a protest and gheraoed the principal around 2 pm, claiming the move was politically motivated to hinder their event.

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Addressing rumours circulating on social media that the holiday was declared to facilitate the landing of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's helicopter on the college ground, the principal clarified that these claims were completely baseless. He pointed out that the Chief Minister had already departed from the venue by helicopter before noon, well before the scheduled holiday period began.

K Achuthan was remembered as a deeply respected leader who brought numerous development projects to Chittur, including significant contributions to the government college itself. Highlighting his immense popularity, Chief Minister V D Satheesan rearranged his official programmes to fly to Chittur to pay respects to the veteran leader. Satheesan recalled an emotional moment from the Assembly election campaign when the mere mention of Achuthan's name on stage drew thunderous applause from the crowd. On his arrival at the Chittur college ground, teh CM was received by District Collector K Sudhir, Thrissur City Police Commissioner Nakul R Deshmukh, and Palakkad DCC President A Thankappan.