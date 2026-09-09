The annual fishing season at Vizhinjam harbour, which commenced in mid-May, is entering its final phase. As the season draws to a close by the end of this month, the bustling coastal hub will bid farewell to fishermen and traditional vessels that had arrived from other coastal belts of Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Local fishermen reflect on this season as highly successful, noting that the yields far exceeded their initial expectations.

While almost all fish varieties were caught in abundance, ribbon fish was the sole notable exception. However, it was 'kanava' that truly dominated the season. Fishermen report that squid remains the star catch on the coast, with several premium varieties flowing into the harbour. This abundance has provided a major boost to the seafood export sector, with trade insiders estimating that nearly one lakh tonnes of Vizhinjam squid were exported to international markets this season alone. Remarkably, this massive influx was secured within just a few weeks of the season opening, fetching premium prices for the local fishing community.

A massive catch at Vizhinjam fishing harbour. File photo: Manorama

The promise of fresh-off-the-boat seafood has triggered a massive rush of visitors to Vizhinjam from all parts of the district. The coastal stretch hums with activity from early morning until late at night, as people queue up to purchase the fresh catch. Among the crowds are homemakers, families, and wholesale buyers bargaining at live auctions right on the shores. For many, a trip to Vizhinjam is more than just a grocery run; it is an experience that combines buying high-quality seafood with enjoying a spectacular view of the landmark Vizhinjam International Seaport nearby.

A panoramic view of the Vizhinjam seaport. File photo. Image credit: vizhinjamport.in