Thrissur: Voicing their protest against the rising number of deaths in road accidents on the national highway, Youth Congress workers staged a coffin march to the Nattika toll plaza on Tuesday, targeting the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and contractor company Shivalaya.

The protest was organised by the Youth Congress committees of the Nattika and Kaipamangalam Assembly constituencies, citing the increasing number of fatal accidents reported on the highway.

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DCC general secretary Sobha Subin inaugurated the march. Addressing the protesters, Subin said anyone travelling along the national highway was potentially at risk of losing their life. He alleged that the NHAI had failed to give adequate importance to public safety and human life, and warned that the Youth Congress would intensify its agitation against the authority.

As part of the protest, Youth Congress workers also distributed warning cards to motorists and other highway users, urging them to exercise caution while travelling on the stretch.

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Youth Congress Nattika Assembly constituency president Adv. AV Yadhu Krishnan and Kaipamangalam president Afsal KA also spoke.