Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has strongly condemned the alleged treatment of Kerala’s women MLAs at a National Commission for Women (NCW) workshop, accusing the organisers of forcing Hindi on delegates from non-Hindi-speaking states.

In a post on X, Satheesan said the treatment meted out to the Kerala delegation at the national conclave was “deeply condemnable”. He alleged that forcing Hindi at a national-level forum and intimidating delegates from non-Hindi-speaking states strikes at the core of India’s constitutional framework.

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“India is a Union of diverse linguistic traditions, not a monolithic entity,” Satheesan said.

He emphasised that India’s strength lies in the unity of its diversity, arguing that different languages, cultures and identities enrich the country’s national fabric rather than diminish it.

According to Satheesan, the country’s founding vision was based not on uniformity but on accommodating its diverse linguistic and cultural traditions.

“Mutual respect, accommodation and constitutional equality, not linguistic imposition, must define our national forums,” he said.

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The CM also asserted that linguistic diversity should not be viewed as a challenge to India’s unity.

“Our diversity is not a challenge to Indian unity. It is the very foundation of it,” he said.

Kerala delegation walks out

The remarks come after a delegation of women legislators from Kerala reportedly walked out of a two-day national workshop organised by the NCW in Faridabad.

Kerala Assembly Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman said the delegation had expected practical sessions on legislative proceedings and opportunities for interaction. However, she said the programme largely consisted of lectures, with limited scope for discussion or participation.

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The delegation also reportedly objected to the exclusive use of Hindi during the workshop and the absence of translation facilities for representatives from non-Hindi-speaking states.

The Kerala delegation comprised Ministers Bindu Krishna and K A Thulasi, along with MLAs K K Rema, Fathima Thahliya, Vidya Balakrishnan and Usha Vijayan.

The workshop, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, was organised as a capacity-building programme for women legislators.

Kerala legislators reportedly left the venue before the final session and closing ceremony following the disagreement over the language used during the programme.The NCW is yet to issue a response to the allegations.