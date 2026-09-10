Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) report on the Argentina national team’s proposed visit to Kerala, points at irregularities even in the renovation of the Kaloor Stadium by Reporter Broadcasting Company.

The proposed friendly fixture was decided to be conducted at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, which is owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). A renovation aiming to meet FIFA’s infrastructural standards for the fixture to be played, was planned and completed, solely led by Reporter Broadcasting Company before the proposed date of the fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIT report accessed by Onmanorama, however, reveals that no specific document was produced proving that GCDA had sanctioned authority to RBC to undertake renovation works in the stadium. The only document available in this regard is an internal note of GCDA, which gives certain indications regarding the nature of works proposed to be undertaken, such as parking arrangements, compound wall, gates, gallery works, painting, turf, toilets and electrical works.

RBC has also claimed an expenditure of ₹70 crore on JLN Stadium renovation purposes. This has been disputed by GCDA's own Engineering Wing, indicating that the actual work was valued at only ₹8.42 crore. The SIT has moreover, noticed inward supplies of ₹14.5 crore relating to service contracts from two different entities - PMK Contractors Private Limited and Lighting Technologies India Private Limited - indicating that certain works connected with the stadium were received by RBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

On further verification of these details, it appears that RBC had received contract services from JK Constructions & Interiors and membership services from Sree Gokulam Kerala Football Club Pvt Ltd. The report reveals that RBC had also availed Input Tax Credit (ITC) for the fore-mentioned services, which it is ineligible for without a formally sanctioned approval from GCDA to undertake any renovation activities.