Despite a recent facelift, the bamboo huts in Adavi are facing delays in opening to tourists. As part of the Adavi Eco-tourism project, the Peruvali forest features five huts and a dining hall.

Two of these huts and the dining hall were renovated over a month ago but remain closed to visitors. As for the other three, only estimates for repairs have been obtained, with no actual work having commenced.

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In 2016, under the supervision of the Bamboo Corporation, five huts were built and made available for tourist stays. They enjoyed months of full bookings and generated substantial revenue.

Two of these huts are currently in disrepair. Following damage to their roofs by trees falling during strong winds, and the subsequent lack of repairs, these huts now require complete reconstruction.

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The other three huts, which only needed minor repairs to be made usable, were neglected and have remained closed for over a year. Of those, renovation on two huts commenced six months ago and was completed only last month.

The operation of these huts falls under the Vanavikas Agency, an arm of the Forest Department's Konni Division. The Elimullumplackal Forest Protection Committee is entrusted with their overall management, including the coracle boating center.

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Numerous inquiries have been received regarding stays in these huts. Opening the renovated huts to tourists and carrying out repairs on the others would undoubtedly draw a significant number of visitors to the refreshing embrace of the forest. This would, in turn, generate substantial revenue and create more employment days for the staff.