Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday ordered a major reshuffle of IAS officers, transferring and posting 36 officers and assigning additional charges to several others.

The order issued by the General Administration (AIS) Department also created an ex-cadre post of Additional District Magistrate, Sabarimala, in the Senior Time Scale of the IAS in preparation for the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Pandian, currently Collector of Kasargod, has been posted as Director of Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare. He will additionally hold charge as Additional Project Director, KERA, Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Director of Cooperative Audit.

Anu Kumari, Collector of Thiruvananthapuram, has been posted as Special Commissioner, GST. Chelsasini V has been transferred from Fisheries and posted as Collector, Wayanad, while Sreedhanya Suresh, Commissioner of Food Safety, has been posted as Collector, Kasargod.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anju K S has been transferred from State Lotteries and posted as District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram. She will also chair the monitoring committee dealing with rehabilitation issues related to the Vizhinjam Port Project.

Three officers awaiting posting have also been assigned new responsibilities. Alfred OV has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Elderly Welfare Department, while Akhil V Menon has been posted as Director of Sports and Youth Affairs. Sumit Kumar Thakur has been posted as Additional Director (General), Tourism, and will hold full additional charge as Managing Director of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (KTDC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Archana P P, Sub Collector, Kanhangad, has been transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Vadakara.

Meanwhile, Sriram Venkataraman has been transferred from his post as Director of the Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Department to Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty in the Forest and Wildlife Department. He will also hold full additional charge as Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty, Skill and Cashew Development Department, while continuing as Managing Director of the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE).