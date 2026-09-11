Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, book launch and other cultural events on Sept 11
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including college inaugurations, cultural conferences, art exhibitions, religious festivals, and sporting events, with notable figures attending.
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including college inaugurations, cultural conferences, art exhibitions, religious festivals, and sporting events, with notable figures attending.
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including college inaugurations, cultural conferences, art exhibitions, religious festivals, and sporting events, with notable figures attending.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Mar Baselios College of Engineering & Technology, Nalanchira (Olympia Hall): Inauguration of the college's Silver Jubilee celebrations by Governor Rajendra Arlekar – 10:00 AM
- Press Club: District conference of the Muslim Employees Cultural Association, addressed by MP Kodikkunnil Suresh – 3:30 PM
- Press Club: Discussion on 'Avatharanam,' the novel penned by Vinu Abraham – 4:00 PM
- Kavadiar Vivekananda Park: Vivekananda Seva Samithi to light the 'Dharma Jyothi' (Flame of Righteousness) as part of Digvijaya Dinam celebrations – 8:00 AM
- Thycaud Model BHSS: Sports kit distribution by ADGP H. Venkatesh and Adithya Varma – 10:00 AM
- In front of Thycaud Model BHSS: Flag-off for children's horse riding training – 10:30 AM
- French Cultural Centre, Vazhuthacaud: Inauguration of Mary Samuel's painting exhibition – 6:00 PM
- College of Fine Arts Art Gallery: Inauguration of the 'Whimsical Whispers' art exhibition by Nemam Pushparaj – 11:00 AM
- Central Stadium: Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUPJ) Kesari S.L. Shyam Cricket Tournament – 7:30 AM
- Rishimangalam Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Ashtami Rohini festival, featuring Thiruvathira – 7:00 PM
- Kalady Bodhananda Kendram: Dwadasaha Srimad Bhagavatha Sathram (a 12-day discourse on Srimad Bhagavatam) – 5:00 PM
Kollam
- Vadayattukotta Unichakkam Veedu Sree Krishna Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival. Chariot Procession and Uriyadi Procession at 3:00 PM.
Kottayam
- Puthenangadi Holy Cross Church: Friday Retreat. The program includes Holy Mass at 7:15 AM, Hymn Service at 10:30 AM, followed by a meditation session led by Rev. Fr. Nikhil Varghese Vettuvellil. Noon Prayer and a Community Meal (Kanji Nercha) will be held at 11:00 AM.
- Puthuppally IHRD College of Applied Science: 'Asteria 3.0' Tech Fest – 10:00 AM.
- Mangaanam Narasimhaswamy Temple: Ashtamangala Devaprashna Remedial Rituals will be held, including Ganapathi Homam, Trikala Pooja, Sukrutha Homam, Thila Homam, Dwadasanama Pooja, and Kalukazhukichootu. Public Atonement Chanting, Bhagavati Seva, and Astakalasha Pooja are scheduled for 6:00 PM.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Press Club: Remembrance of Jijo John Puthezhath – 11:30 AM
- SNV Sadanam Auditorium, Ernakulam South: Launch of the biography 'Prof. P.S. Velayudhan – A Multifaceted Genius' authored by M.K. Sasindran, attended by Minister M. Liju. Also, a commemoration for Justice K. Sukumaran, attended by T.J. Vinod MLA – 5:00 PM
- Kaloor International Stadium: CoR Renewable Expo and Energy Conclave. Minister Sunny Joseph will attend – 10:30 AM
- Velankanni Matha Chapel, Pottakkuzhi, Kaloor: Feast of the Nativity of Our Lady of Velankanni. Includes a procession of the sacred statue from the Parish Church to Velankanni Chapel, blessing of the Presudenti (sponsors), and flag hoisting – 5:30 PM
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Onam Celebrations with the participation of various Residents' Associations, hosted by the Changampuzha Central Road Residents' Association – 6:00 PM
- Ashir Bhavan, Ernakulam: Inauguration of a seminar as part of the KSEB Officers Federation State Conference. Minister Sunny Joseph will attend – 2:00 PM
- K. Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre, Kaloor: "Anyone Can Sing" (Open Mic) – 4:00 PM
Kozhikode
- Thali Mahaganapathy Balasubrahmanya Temple: Vinayaka Chaturthi Float Festival and Procession. Rituals include Gajapooja (Elephant Worship) at 6:30 AM, Poornabhishekam (Full Anointing Ceremony) with Mahanyasa chanting at 7:30 AM, and Vinayaka Pooja (Worship) at 9:00 AM.
- Varakkal Makham: 31st Uroos (annual commemoration) of E.K. Aboobacker Musaliar, organized by the Samastha Kerala Islamic Educational Board, at 8:00 AM.
- Chelanur AKKR Girls HSS: Annual Sports Meet at 9:30 AM.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Inauguration of "Sneha Varnangal" (Colors of Love), an art exhibition by 101 homemakers, by Thottathil Raveendran at 10:00 AM.
- Exclusive Club: Flea Market at 10:00 AM.
- Malaparamba Iqra Thanal Super Specialty Early Intervention Centre: Preparatory meeting for the Kerala Disability Festival at 10:00 AM.
- East Hill Govt. Guest House: Meeting of various committees of the State Sports Festival Reception Committee at 10:30 AM.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:30 PM.
- Gandhigriham: Birth Anniversary Celebration of Acharya Vinoba Bhave, organized by the District Sarvodaya Mandalam, inaugurated by State President T. Balakrishnan at 3:00 PM.
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Seminar on "Islamophobia in Malayalam Media" organized by ISM at 4:00 PM.
- Cherootty Road Bhadrakali Temple: Devi Mahatmyam Recitation at 4:00 PM.
- Bank Road Santa Cruz Church: Feast Day Festival Flag Hoisting at 4:45 PM.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Condolence meeting for the demise of R. Mohanan, organized by a cultural collective, at 5:00 PM.
- Near Thali Kailasam Stage: "Mizhi Thurakkal" (Eye-opening ceremony) of Ganesha idols, preceding the Ganeshotsavam (Ganesha Festival) jointly organized by Shiv Sena and Ganeshotsav Trust, at 5:00 PM.
- Idiyangara Yuvasahithi Samajam: Felicitation for music maestro, singer P.K. Sunil Kumar, at 5:00 PM.
- Cosmopolitan Club: Reception for Ibrahim Palassery, recipient of the National Rotary Champion Award, organized by Rotary Calicut Sunrise. Mayor O. Sadashivan and MLA K. Jayanth will be present at 5:30 PM.