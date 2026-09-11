The ambitious proposal to build an elevated skywalk in Kollam's bustling Chinnakkada junction has hit a roadblock of concerns, with local stakeholders fearing that a new plan to extend its length could indefinitely delay or even derail the entire project. The project, initially designed to minimise disruption and bypass land acquisition issues, now faces the prospect of protracted legal battles, public protests, and skyrocketing budgets.

Originally envisioned by the Kollam Corporation, the proposed skywalk was designed to stretch from the railway multi-level car parking area near the Chinnakkada flyover to Parvathy Mill Junction. Underneath this elevated corridor, the civic body planned to build a vibrant urban park. The key highlight of this ₹210 crore blueprint was that it required absolutely no land acquisition, ensuring zero disruption to existing business establishments. Once greenlit, the construction was estimated to be completed within a maximum of two years.

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The original design was divided into three strategic phases. The first phase covered a 300-metre stretch from the railway car park to the iconic Chinnakkada Clock Tower, ensuring seamless access to the railway station without blocking the Puthiyakavu Temple. The second phase, spanning 650 metres from the Clock Tower to Parvathy Mill Junction (Convent Junction), aimed to provide direct routes to Victoria Government Hospital and the District Hospital, avoiding circuitous detours. The final 400-metre phase planned to connect SMP Palace Road, near the Urban Bank, over the railway gates to join the skywalk near the Clock Tower.

The controversy erupted following a high-level meeting where officials discussed extending the skywalk from near the Railway Hospital all the way to Irumbu Palam (the iron bridge). Urban planning experts and local traders warn that this extension will mandate extensive land acquisition. Property acquisition in busy urban pockets invariably leads to disputes and legal battles, drawing parallels to the infamous Irumbu Palam expansion of the past, which remained stuck in limbo for years, leaving the bridge hanging in mid-air without connecting roads.

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Furthermore, extending the structure will drastically push up project costs, making fund mobilisation a massive challenge. Local businesses and places of worship between Parvathy Mill Junction and Irumbu Palam also fear eviction and loss of livelihood. There are additional concerns that starting the skywalk from the Railway Hospital will block access to the Puthiyakavu Temple and disrupt traffic flowing from the State Bank of India side. In contrast, terminating at Parvathy Mill Junction as originally planned would allow direct access to key hospitals without worsening gridlock at the Taluk Office Junction.

Amidst the growing debate, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to conduct a comprehensive study on the proposed extension. Authorities argue that with Kollam Railway Station undergoing major international-standard redevelopment and the District Hospital expanding its facilities, traffic volume at Taluk Office Junction and Parvathy Mill Junction is bound to surge in the coming years. The PWD investigation wing will carry out a preliminary assessment before floating tenders for a detailed engineering and land survey to determine if the expansion is viable.