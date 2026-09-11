A major disaster was averted on the Holy Cross-Anandappally road in Adoor when an over-speeding Taurus lorry snagged overhead utility cables, snapping seven electricity poles one after the other. The incident occurred around noon near the Plavilathara Vilanilam area. Miraculously, no pedestrians or vehicles were in the immediate vicinity when the concrete poles crashed onto the busy thoroughfare, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

Witnesses reported that the heavy vehicle, heading from Adoor towards Anandappally, caught the dangling overhead cables on its top frame. Rather than stopping, the driver continued to speed ahead, pulling down a succession of electric poles along the stretch. The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident, prompting the local police to launch a search to track down the vehicle and its operator.

Following the incident, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials rushed to the spot and immediately disconnected the power supply to prevent any hazards. The destruction of the poles has disrupted power distribution from the Vilanilam transformer, leaving several homes and businesses in the dark. KSEB workers have commenced round-the-clock restoration efforts to clear the shattered concrete poles, string new lines, and replace the infrastructure. Officials estimate the preliminary financial loss incurred from the damaged property to be around ₹2 lakh.

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The accident has triggered widespread outrage among the local residents of Adoor, who have long complained about the growing menace of heavy commercial vehicles on the Holy Cross-Anandappally road. This narrow route, which hosts prominent institutions such as the Holy Cross Hospital and Mar Thoma School, has increasingly become a preferred bypass for speeding tipper and Taurus lorries looking to evade police surveillance on main highways.

From dawn to dusk, heavy trucks laden with quarried stone and construction materials reportedly barrel down this road with complete disregard for speed limits, terrorising pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. Outraged locals have urged the local administration and police department to step up patrolling, install speed bumps, and enforce strict penalty measures against speeding trucks before a more tragic mishap occurs.