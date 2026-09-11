The quiet village of Kannatti in Perambra has been pushed into a state of sleepless anxiety over the past fortnight. A mysterious figure, cloaked in black, has been systematically knocking on the doors of various houses under the cover of darkness, vanishing into thin air before residents can react.

What makes the situation particularly chilling is the speed and stealth of the perpetrator. No sooner does the suspect knock on one door and flee than they target another house a significant distance away. Despite immediate chases by alert neighbours, the phantom knocker manages to evade capture every single time. Interestingly, there have been no reports of burglary, theft, or physical assault, suggesting the culprit’s sole motive is to terrorise the local community.

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In response to the growing panic, the Perambra police have stepped up night patrols in the area. Local residents have also organised community watch groups to guard the streets at night, but their efforts have yielded no results so far. The community is now divided over whether this is the work of a lone prankster or a coordinated group playing a psychological game.

The mystery knocker's audacity has reached new heights. Recently, an all-party action committee meeting was convened under the leadership of Changaroth Panchayat President Naseema Vazhayil, alongside ward members M Balan and P Shalini, to address the crisis. In a brazen act of defiance, the mysterious knocker targeted several homes in the neighbourhood immediately after the meeting concluded, as if mocking the local authority's efforts to catch them.