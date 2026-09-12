Various festivals, including Vinayaka Chathurthi and Onam, along with arts, sports, and academic events, are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Various festivals, including Vinayaka Chathurthi and Onam, along with arts, sports, and academic events, are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Various festivals, including Vinayaka Chathurthi and Onam, along with arts, sports, and academic events, are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.