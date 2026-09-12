Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, fests and other cultural programmes on Sept 12
Various festivals, including Vinayaka Chathurthi and Onam, along with arts, sports, and academic events, are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
Various festivals, including Vinayaka Chathurthi and Onam, along with arts, sports, and academic events, are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
Various festivals, including Vinayaka Chathurthi and Onam, along with arts, sports, and academic events, are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kovalam Muttakkad Mahaganapathy Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival. Purana Chanting at 7:30 AM.
- Kovalam Keezhatil Mahaganapathy Bhadrakali Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival. Kuthiyotta Procession at 6:00 PM.
- Vizhinjam Muhyiddeen Mosque Dargah Shareef: Uroos (Chandanakudam Festival). Flag Hoisting at 6:30 PM.
- Vellayambalam Vismaya Max Kesten Enclave: Center for Art and Cultural Studies presents 'Monthly Reels' Short Film Screening at 5:00 PM.
- Kerala University Students' Centre: Institution of Librarians and Information Scientists' Annual Day and Onam Celebrations, with Minister K. Muraleedharan at 10:00 AM.
- Central Stadium: Kerala Journalists Union's Kesari S.L. Shyam Cricket Tournament Closing Ceremony, with Minister C.P. John at 5:00 PM.
- Thycaud Suryaganesham: Maarivil Award Night and Mega Show, with Minister K. Muraleedharan at 4:00 PM.
- Thycaud P.N. Panicker Knowledge Hall: P.N. Panicker Foundation's 'Aazhchakkottam' (Weekly Gathering) featuring discussions on AI and new trends in the legal system at 4:30 PM.
- Vazhuthacaud Govt. Women's College Assembly Hall: AKGCRTD organizes an Onam get-together for retired government college teachers and their families from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts at 9:00 AM.
- Kottakkakam Rangavilasam Palace: Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum organizes the Shashtipoorthi (60th Birthday) celebrations for Margi Usha and Margi Joby at 9:30 AM.
- Chengottukonam Sree Narayana Public School: CBSE South Zone Sahodaya Kalotsavam (Arts Festival) Closing Ceremony at 5:00 PM.
- Karikkakam Chamundi Temple Premises: Sree Vivekananda Seva Samithi's Dig Vijay Day Celebrations and Dig Vijay Award Distribution at 5:00 PM.
- Vellayambalam Animation Centre: Pathanamthitta Catholicate College Alumni Association Thiruvananthapuram Chapter's Annual Conference and Onam Celebrations at 9:00 AM.
- Press Club: Penezhuthidam (Women Writers' Forum) Anniversary at 1:00 PM.
- Loyola College of Social Sciences: Intercollegiate Fest at 10:00 AM.
- Museum Junction Sathyan Smaraka Hall: Reading Group's Monthly Book Discussion at 3:30 PM.
- East Fort Karthika Thirunal Auditorium: One-Day Study Camp at 10:00 AM.
- Pappad Salvation Army Church: Praise Evening Prayer Meet and Farewell Meeting at 4:00 PM.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: 'Unbound' - An Exhibition of Paintings by Mary Samuel at 10:00 AM.
- Rishimangalam Sreekrishnaswami Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival - Dance Evening at 7:00 PM.
Kollam
- Kollam Jawaharlal Balabhavan Auditorium: District Conference of the Kerala State Cooperative Inspectors and Auditors Association at 10:00 AM.
- Kollam Christuraj Higher Secondary School: State Junior Fast Five Netball Championship and Kerala State Mixed Championship at 9:00 AM.
- Ashramam Sree Narayana Cultural Complex: Expo organized by the All Kinds of Electronic Security System Integrators Association at 10:00 AM.
- Sopanam Auditorium: Kalagramam Onam Celebrations and Family Get-together at 11:30 AM.
- Thankassery Little Flower Villa: JCI Quilon Onam Celebrations at 6:00 PM.
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Old Police Station Ground: Beautiful Books' Christian Book Fair – 10:00 AM.
- Public Library Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition by Artist George Fernandes – 10:00 AM.
- Darshana Cultural Centre: Inauguration of All Kerala Sankar's Drawing/Cartoon Competitions by District Panchayat President Joshi Philip – 10:00 AM.
- Nattassery Sooryakaladimana: Vinayaka Chaturthi Celebration. Brahma Kalashabhishekam, Panchavadyam – 6:00 PM; Thiruvathira on Stage – 6:30 PM; Lecture by Yuvaraj Gokul – 7:00 PM; Ganeshamargam Dance Presentation by Uttara Unni and Team – 8:00 PM.
- Managanam Narasimhaswamy Temple: Ashtamangala Devaprasna Parihara Kriyas (Rituals for Resolution). Ganapathi Homam, Sukrutha Homam, Thila Homam, Kalukazhukichuttu – 6:00 PM; Bhagavathy Seva – 6:00 PM.
- Kanjikuzhi St. George Syrian Center: Jacobite Church Diocese Marriage Preparation Seminar – 8:30 AM.
- Mooledom St. Mary's Orthodox Church: Morning Prayer – 6:30 AM; Holy Qurbana – 7:00 AM; Laying of Foundation Stone for Office Building by Fr. Joji Varghese Vadassery – 8:00 AM.
- Puthuppally Paddy Development Hall: Charitable Club Aashayavedi Debate Forum – 5:30 PM.
- Sankranthi Pallippuram Mar Gregorios Orthodox Church Hall: Inauguration of Onam Celebration by Sankranthi Residents Welfare Association, by Municipal Chairperson M.P. Santhosh Kumar – 6:00 PM.
Kochi
- St. Albert's College Auditorium: District Yogasana Championship, organized by the District Yoga Sports Association and St. Albert's College Physical Education Department. Inauguration by MLA T.J. Vinod at 9:00 AM.
- Rajaji Road, Gangothri Hall: LIC Employees Union Ernakulam Division Convention. Featuring C.I.T.U National Secretary K.N. Gopinath at 9:30 AM.
- Kacheripady, Ashirbhavan: 'Behind the Page' Storytelling and Content Creation Workshop, organized by the Kochi International Book Festival 2026. Inauguration by N. Prasanth, Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, at 10:00 AM.
- Kaloor, AJ Hall: Onam Celebration and Family Get-together, hosted by the Hostel Owners Welfare Association at 10:00 AM.
- Pallimukku, Theosophical Society: Study on Theosophy at 4:00 PM.
- Ernakulam, St. Teresa's Convent L.P. School: KPSTA State Committee's Swadesh Mega Quiz Sub-District Competition. Inauguration by Deputy Mayor V.R. Sudheer at 2:00 PM.
- Thevara, Sacred Heart C.M.I. Public School: Muditha 2026 Inter-School Arts Festival.
- Panampilly Nagar, Rotary Club Hall: 'The Green Edit 2026' Exhibition, organized by Conscious Collective at 11:00 AM.
- Bharat Hotel: Formation of the Reception Committee for Sukrutham Devamritham – 2026, by Sukrutham Bhagavatha Yajna Samithi at 5:00 PM.
- Kochi, Grand Hyatt: Indian College of Cardiology National Conference. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan at 5:30 PM.
- Kaloor, Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: 'Anyone Can Sing' (Open Mic) at 4:00 PM, Dance performance led by the Women's Wing at 6:00 PM, Ghazal at 7:00 PM.
- Kaloor, Pottakuzhi Velankanni Matha Chapel: Nativity Feast of Our Lady of Velankanni, featuring Rosary, Feast Mass, and Procession at 6:00 PM.
- Edappally, Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Srushtipatham District Convention – Book Release and Poetry Recital at 9:00 AM. Kathakali – Ravana Vijayam at 6:00 PM.
Kozhikode
- Thali Kailasam Stage: Ganeshotsavam, jointly organized by Shiv Sena and Ganeshotsava Trust - 6:00 PM
- Thali Mahaganapathi Balasubrahmanya Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Float Procession (Thepparatholsavam) and Elephant Worship (Gajapooja) - 6:30 PM, Poornabhishekam (Grand Ablution) with Mahanyasam - 7:30 PM, Vinayaka Pooja - 9:00 PM
- St. Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship – Ernakulam vs. Idukki - 7:00 PM
- Chevarambalam Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School: All Kerala Bhavans Cultural Fest – Performance by Singer Unni Menon - 8:15 PM
- Puthiyara S.K. Pottekkatt Cultural Centre: All Kerala Children's Chess Tournament, organized by Ashtapada Chess Academy - 9:30 AM
- Exclusive Club: Flea Market - 10:00 AM
- Nadakkavu Girls Higher Secondary School: Pottangadi Tharavad Family Reunion, inaugurated by MLA K. Jayanth - 10:00 AM
- Bank Employees Society Hall: Punjab National Bank Retired Staff Association Regional Conference - 10:00 AM
- Kesari Bhavan: Mahila Aikyavedi State Conference, inaugurated by Meenakshi Gurukkal - 10:30 AM
- Shikshak Sadan: KNM State Leaders' Meet, inaugurated by T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani - 10:30 AM
- Cherootty Road MSS Auditorium: MSS Seminar on 'The Religious Perspective of Humanity' - 10:30 AM
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Sneha Varnangal' (Colors of Love) - Art Exhibition by 101 Homemakers - 11:00 AM
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus - 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 7:30 PM
- Vellimadukunnu JDT Islam Orphanage Campus: Kerala Muslim Orphanage Coordination Committee (Kozhikode-Wayanad Region) SSLC & Plus Two Award Distribution, inaugurated by K.M. Shaji - 3:00 PM
- Indoor Stadium Hall: Kerala State Private Motor Workers' Federation AITUC State Conference Seminar, addressed by T.J. Angelos - 4:00 PM
- Paramount Tower Release of Shijina C.'s poetry collection (published by Lipi Publications) by K. Jayakumar - 4:30 PM
- Bank Road Santa Cruz Church: Feast Festival & Holy Mass, celebrated by Monsignor Jenson Puthenveettil - 5:00 PM
- Nalanda Auditorium: Venu Nagavally Commemoration, organized by Kozhikode Film Collective - 5:00 PM
- Idiyangara Thoppil Colony: Thoppil Colony Family Reunion & Award Presentation, inaugurated by MLA V.K. Faisalbabu - 6:45 PM
- Varakkal Makham: 31st Uroos Religious Discourse of E.K. Aboobacker Musliyar, organized under the auspices of the Samastha Kerala Islamic Education Board, inaugurated by Fakruddeen Thangal Kannanthali - 7:00 PM
- Easthill Krishna Menon Museum Hall: 'Friends Wave – 26', organized by Electricity Employees and Consumers, inaugurated by Shibu Das Vengeri - 9:30 PM