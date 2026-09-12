Kochi: Three police officers were injured, two of them suffering fractures and dislocations, after a 32-year-old man arrested in an MDMA possession case allegedly turned violent inside the Maradu police station on Friday evening.

The accused, identified as Renjith of Nikarthil House at Kuthiyathodu in Alappuzha, attacked the officers allegedly while they were trying to restrain him after he attempted to injure himself inside the station.

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Renjith was taken into custody on Friday afternoon from a flat near Silver Sand Island, close to Vyttila, based on information provided by security personnel at the apartment complex. He was allegedly found in possession of a small quantity of MDMA and was brought to the Maradu police station.

The situation turned violent around 6 pm near the station lock-up. According to police, while officers were completing procedural formalities and preparing to take Renjith for the mandatory medical examination, he suddenly began banging his head against the walls of the cell in an apparent attempt to harm himself.

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Sub-Inspector Jackson K, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sumeshkumar K and Civil Police Officer Fasal P M intervened to restrain him. The police alleged that Renjith resisted their attempts and attacked the officers while verbally abusing them.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection with the incident, Fasal suffered a fracture to his right arm after Renjith twisted it forcefully. Sumeshkumar suffered a dislocation of his left elbow after his arm was wrenched by the suspect. Jackson was struck on the back of his neck, resulting in blunt force contusions.

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The confrontation reportedly continued for nearly 45 minutes before additional police personnel intervened and overpowered and handcuffed Renjith.

“The injured officers were subsequently taken to hospital. Fasal and Sumeshkumar were admitted to a private hospital in Vyttila for specialised orthopaedic treatment. Renjith, who also sustained injuries during the incident, was taken under security to the police cell at the Government Medical College Hospital,” said police sources.

Following the attack, a suo motu case was registered at the Maradu police station. The accused was booked under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Sections 121(2) and 296(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 121(2) deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from discharging official duty, while Section 296(b) relates to the use of obscene words in a public place.

Renjith now faces separate proceedings in connection with the MDMA possession and the attack on police personnel inside the station. The police are continuing further proceedings in both cases. They are also checking his background.